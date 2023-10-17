Top source confirms Man Utd want record £104m signing who’ll replace fading superstar

When Manchester United could break their transfer record by signing a £104m-rated midfielder has been revealed, and who he’s likely to oust has also come to light.

News of Sheikh Jassim’s proposed takeover of Manchester United being blocked by the Glazer family was a bitter blow to many among the club’s fanbase.

Indeed, the Qatari businessman reportedly intended to wipe out 100 percent of United’s debt. Renovations to Old Trafford and development of the surrounding area were also planned, as well as three superstar signings.

Instead, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is primed to acquire a 25 percent stake with a view to increasing his share in the future.

If the partial takeover crosses the line, United can still expect to see heavy investment across all facets of the club – including in the transfer market.

Now, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd’s interest in Benfica sensation Joao Neves is genuine.

Varying outlets in Portugal as well as 90min have all claimed Man Utd are sizing up the Portuguese midfielder.

Despite being just 19 years of age, Neves is already a guaranteed starter for the Portuguese champions and has already been capped for the senior national side.

90min claimed Manchester City lead the race at present, while PSG, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all tracking the teenager.

But per Plettenberg, it’s “confirmed” that Man Utd want Neves who has been on their transfer shortlist for “a long time”.

Neves transfer could break Man Utd record

Benfica are protected by a lengthy contract that runs until 2028. Neves signed the deal in August and it’s believed to contain a release clause worth €120m (approx. £104m).

Benfica reportedly hope to hold on to Neves until at least the summer of 2025. However, if a club activates the release clause any sooner, the final decision will rest with the player.

Plettenberg added a winter window move to Old Trafford is not on the agenda. Instead, a swoop at the end of the current season is possible.

If forced into triggering the clause to fend off stiff competition, Neves would become Man Utd’s most expensive signing ever.

Paul Pogba’s £89m transfer from Juventus in 2015 remains United’s biggest acquisition for the time being. Four signings made by Erik ten Hag are in the top 10.

In the event Man Utd were to land Neves, it’s been speculated he’d be viewed as the long-term successor to Casemiro.

The Brazilian was imperious in his first season in Manchester last term, though has struggled in the early going this time around.

Casemiro’s four goals across all competitions have masked his shortcomings to some degree, though it cannot be argued he’s not providing the same level of protection to his back four like he was last season.

Casemiro will turn 32 in February and is under contract with the Red Devils until 2026. United also hold an option for an extra 12 months.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd interest in £75m England star genuine as Ten Hag eyes superb Maguire upgrade