Respected insider Florian Plettenberg has confirmed Manchester United are one of the clubs who have been eyeing an Austrian centre-back plying his trade in Spain.

United’s season has been far better than the last. Indeed, last campaign saw the Red Devils finish 15th in the Premier League, and they’re almost certainly going to come third this term.

Now that Champions League football is back at Old Trafford, there’s a desire from the club to improve the squad so that they remain competitive and have enough depth for all the competitions they’ll be in.

United currently have five senior centre-backs, as well as the likes of Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui who can play there, though they could add another man to the mix.

Insider Plettenberg reports United are one of the clubs who have scouted David Affengruber after a ‘strong season’ with Elche.

The Austrian centre-back is said to be ‘planning a move this summer’ and also has options in Germany, Italy and to remain in Spain.

Clubs named in pursuit, other than United, are Juventus, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Affengruber’s reputation growing

Affengruber has not played for any huge sides in his career, but his reputation is growing of late, with Austria handing the 25-year-old his national team debut, at right-back, in March 2026.

TEAMtalk is aware that United have had the Elche man on their radar since 2025.

Sources stated in December that then-manager Ruben Amorim saw Affengruber as the ideal long-term partner for Leny Yoro.

While the boss is no longer at the helm, that the Red Devils continue to scout the Austrian suggests they have maintained a view that he could be an important part of their defence, no doubt helped by his continued rise in recent months.

At the time, his price tag was set at £26million, and it was evident then that Elche were aware they’d struggle to keep hold of him, and that looks all the more true now.