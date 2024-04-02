Top source details what Ratcliffe must do before Man Utd sign quality Prem star; ageing duo to be replaced

Manchester United will brutally replace midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on their transfer target Joao Gomes.

New Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes central midfield is one area that must strengthened in the summer if the Red Devils are to get closer to English rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, and eventually win major trophies on a regular basis again. Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo has excelled this term, though Man Utd cannot rely solely on him.

Several outlets have stated that Man Utd will sell Eriksen at the end of the season, while Casemiro could follow the Dane out of Old Trafford.

Those departures will make room for at least one top midfielder to join the club. Gomes’ classy performances at Wolverhampton Wanderers have led to him being earmarked as a top solution.

Tottenham Hotspur also like the 23-year-old, though Man Utd have already drawn up an opening €40million (£34m) proposal as they look to win the race.

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano has revealed the steps that must be taken before Gomes potentially arrives at Man Utd.

Ratcliffe must firm up his plans for the director roles, as they will need to be involved with transfer decisions.

“It could be an interesting summer at Manchester United, and as usual we have some speculation about players leaving, and who could replace them. The latest is that Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is supposedly on their list as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen,” the journalist said.

Man Utd target ‘scouted by all top Prem clubs’

“My information for the moment is that Gomes is being scouted by all top clubs in Premier League, it’s something like 4-5 clubs; but Manchester United have not decided yet what they want to do in the midfield. It will be important to understand the board structure before and what’s going to happen with Casemiro and/or Eriksen to understand how Man United’s plan will evolve.

“So, while interest from top clubs in Gomes is there, at the moment it’s just scouting, and Man United have not decided their plans yet. It’s still early as having a new director in place will be crucial so they can finalise plans on who to target and how much to spend.”

Man Utd are in talks with Newcastle United over a possible deal for sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has been put on gardening leave. However, Ashworth faces an anxious wait as Man Utd have no intention to pay the £20m fee Newcastle are asking for.

Ratcliffe and Man Utd have also made an approach for Jason Wilcox, who has resigned from his role at Southampton. Ratcliffe is hoping Wilcox will work alongside Ashworth as a new technical director.

