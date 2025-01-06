Top source drops ‘100 percent’ claim on Victor Osimhen to Man Utd transfer

A top source has delivered an emphatic update on claims Manchester United could sign Victor Osimhen in January.

Amid concerns over Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, Man Utd are believed to be in the market for a top-class striker. Hojlund has operated at around one goal in three since joining the Red Devils (23 goals in 66 appearances), while Zirkzee’s early days at Old Trafford have been nothing short of disastrous.

TEAMtalk understands the Dutchman has tasked his agent with securing a loan return to Serie A. Reports in Italy have stated Juventus are keen to strike a deal, while AC Milan and former club Bologna cannot be discounted.

Regardless of what the future holds for Zirkzee, Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system relies on fielding a potent frontman, with Viktor Gyokeres filling that role at Sporting CP.

A report from Business Day on January 5 claimed Victor Osimhen – currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli – could be the man to lead the line at Man Utd.

Osimhen’s season-long loan contains a break clause for the January window. Man Utd are understood to be among the listed clubs who can activate that clause.

Osimhen’s deal back at Napoli contains a layered release clause. He can reportedly be signed for €90m/£75m in January and that figure drops to €75m/£62m from the summer onwards.

Buisness Day stated Man Utd were keen to strike a deal with Napoli for Osimhen this month. They also stated the striker was willing to sign for the Red Devils, while ‘preliminary moves [are[ already underway to finalise the deal.’

The claims always felt a touch far-fetched given United’s lack of spending power this month. And according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Osimhen to Man Utd in January is far from likely.

Taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: “Understand that Galatasaray are currently ‘100%’ convinced that Victor Osimhen will NOT leave the club this winter.

“At the moment, there are also no negotiations taking place with other teams.”

What positions could Man Utd address this month?

The signing of a new left wing-back is understood to be Man Utd’s main goal in the winter window.

Diogo Dalot produced a wildly encouraging display when torching Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

However, Dalot’s impressive display may have as much to do with Alexander-Arnold producing one of his worst outings in a Liverpool shirt as it does his own attacking magic.

The Reds right-back was hammered by pundit Roy Keane during Sky Sports’ broadcast, with Alexander-Arnold told to forget about signing for Real Madrid if that’s the best he’s got to offer.

Man Utd are known to have cast their net far and wide in their search for a specialised left wing-back. Among those on the club’s shortlist include Alphonso Davies, Nuno Mendes, Antonee Robinson, Milos Kerkez, Miguel Gutierrez and Alvaro Carreras.

A deal at the cheaper end of the spectrum Man Utd could make is in the goalkeeping ranks.

Altay Bayindir – unhappy with his lack of opportunities – and fellow back-up Tom Heaton face uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

As such, an impressive young goalkeeper who Man Utd targeted back in the Erik ten Hag days is back on United’s radar.

Latest Man Utd news – Ugarte, Rashford, Kvaratskhelia

In other news, why Liverpool boss Arne Slot rejected the chance to sign Manuel Ugarte last summer has emerged.

Elsewhere, AC Milan have reportedly held talks over the loan signing of Marcus Rashford in January.

United are willing to sanction a loan exit, though only if it contains a suitable option/obligation to buy.

Rashford is understood to favour remaining in Europe after already rejecting a mammoth £35m-per-year offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Finally, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has provided TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on the future of Napoli winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian ace is a long-term target for Man Utd and Liverpool, though Galetti explained Kvaratskhelia is prioritising signing a new contract in Naples.

Contacts between Man Utd and Napoli did recently take place, though it’s understood the discussions primarily centred around a potential Rashford switch.