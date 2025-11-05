Top source drops huge clue on TWO Man Utd midfield signings, with January bid readied

A trusted source on all things Manchester United insists the Red Devils will make TWO midfield signings next year, and one player who TEAMtalk revealed United are preparing a bid for is ‘well-positioned’ to join.

Central midfield is the department of Ruben Amorim’s squad that Man Utd will invest heavily in next. Casemiro is expected to depart via free agency at season’s end, while Kobbie Mainoo is growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of opportunities.

With Manuel Ugarte not fancied by Amorim, it’s easy to see why multiple new signings are required.

TEAMtalk has been informed Man Utd are now putting greater emphasis on signing players from within the Premier League.

The instant impacts of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo – signed from Wolves and Brentford respectively – showcase why United are adopting that strategy. The obvious downside is signing players from within the Premier League generally comes at greater cost.

Nottingham Forest and England ace, Elliot Anderson, is on Man Utd’s radar. TEAMtalk broke exclusive news of United readying a winter window bid for the 22-year-old, but more on that later.

According to Andy Mitten – who is among the most trusted sources on all things Man Utd – Anderson is “well-positioned” to join Man Utd in 2026.

Furthermore, Mitten stressed United will move for two new central midfielders next year, not just one.

“I think United will go for two central midfielders in the summer,” insisted Mitten on the Talk of the Devils podcast.

“And he (Anderson) is the one who would be… well-positioned at the moment for Manchester United.”

Mitten is not known for dipping into the realm of transfer stories and speculation, and that was jokingly highlighted by his fellow co-hosts.

The fact he did in the case of Anderson to Man Utd gives you an indication of just how serious United are about signing the player…

Man Utd preparing January bid for Elliot Anderson

On Tuesday, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, broke news of United readying a structured £60m bid for Anderson in January.

Understandably, Forest are reluctant in the extreme to lose arguably their best player, though Man Utd are optimistic they can strike an agreement in January.

Club insiders reveal that the player himself would be “very keen” on a move to Old Trafford, attracted by the opportunity to compete at the highest level and the chance to immerse himself in the prestige of a ‘big six’ club.

This mutual interest could prove pivotal in negotiations, especially as United scout the market for affordable reinforcements amid financial fair play constraints.

However, Nottingham Forest have drawn a clear line in the sand: pay big money or back off. It’s our understanding Forest will demand around £80m before considering a mid-season sale.

You can read our full exclusive on Man Utd’s grand plans for Anderson here.

