Top source hints Kobbie Mainoo could LEAVE Man Utd alongside Marcus Rashford in damaging twist

David Ornstein has suggested that Kobbie Mainoo is more likely to leave Manchester United than team-mates Leny Yoro and Amad Diallo, in what would be a huge blow for the club’s fanbase.

Mainoo had a fantastic breakout season in 2023-24, making 33 first-team appearances in all competitions and popping up with some crucial goals. The central midfielder began the campaign as an exciting academy talent and ended it as one of Man Utd’s most reliable stars.

Mainoo has struggled with both injury and form this term, though it has been a tough spell for all Man Utd players as Erik ten Hag has been sacked and replaced by Ruben Amorim – who has had a tough start himself.

Mainoo showed his class during United’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield though. Indeed, the England ace helped Manuel Ugarte boss a Liverpool midfield which has been excellent in recent months.

Mainoo is a fan-favourite as he is a homegrown player who has great ability and knows exactly what it means to play for United.

However, Ornstein has revealed that neither Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho can be considered ‘untouchable’ at Old Trafford due to their contract situations.

“If a departure is going to happen [for Marcus Rashford], a sale in particular, maybe it’s more likely in the summer, but it would represent pure profit, something we hear about so much, because he was an academy graduate,” the journalist said (via the MEN).

“In the same way that Kobbie Mainoo might be, he’s out of contract in 2027 – no news on a new deal.

“Alejandro Garnacho too, I don’t think anybody in that bracket is off the table. Who is, is somebody like Leny Yoro, like Amad Diallo – I think they are untouchable.

“In terms of Amorim, Manchester United’s hierarchy, they fully support him; they back him to lead this transformation of the club.”

Mainoo, United contract talks stall

Mainoo’s United contract expires in June 2027, though it does include the option for an extra 12 months.

United began talks with the 19-year-old’s representatives in September as they want to offer him a big rise on his £20,000-a-week wages.

However, it emerged in December that the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement.

Mainoo’s team-mate Rashford already looks poised to move on at some stage in 2025, having spoken of his desire for a ‘new challenge’. United selling Mainoo too would anger the club’s supporters, as he is another local lad the academy has produced.

While it is hard to see Mainoo leaving at this moment, Red Devils chiefs must ensure they offer the player close to what he wants soon. Otherwise, major clubs will start making enquiries for him.

One player who is in line for fresh terms is Amad Diallo, who is in sparkling form. As per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, United are set to ‘seal’ Amad’s new contract, with the ‘final details’ being ironed out.

United did already have the option to extend his deal from 2025 to 2026. Instead, though, they have offered the winger a long-term deal that includes a significant pay rise to reward him for his electric performances under Amorim.

Man Utd transfers: Ten Hag target back on radar; new striker swap

Meanwhile, United have reportedly reignited their interest in Zion Suzuki, the Japanese goalkeeper previously wanted by Ten Hag.

Suzuki had a video call with Ten Hag in 2023 but ultimately decided to leave Japan for Belgian side Sint-Truiden, rather than head to United.

The 22-year-old now plays for Parma in Italy and is being looked at by United chiefs amid concerns surrounding Altay Bayindir.

In recent days United have supposedly been given the opportunity to swap Rashford for Victor Osimhen. Now, though, a new swap deal has emerged.

United have been offered Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, who has long been touted for a move to the Premier League.

The transfer could be facilitated by Thiago Motta’s interest in reuniting with Joshua Zirkzee at Juventus.

