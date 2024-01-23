Top source reveals Omar Berrada Man Utd masterplan to prevent repeat of disastrous signing and challenge Liverpool, Man City

New Manchester United chief Omar Berrada has a plan to ensure all future signings made by the club are successful to some degree, as he looks to help the Red Devils properly battle Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal for future Premier League titles.

Man Utd completed a coup on Saturday as they announced the arrival of Berrada from rivals Man City. He will soon become their new CEO, replacing Patrick Stewart, who is currently acting as interim CEO.

When confirming Berrada’s arrival at Old Trafford, Man Utd said in a statement: ‘The club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar’s appointment represents the first step on this journey.

‘As one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football, Omar brings a wealth of football and commercial expertise, with a proven record of successful leadership and a passion to help lead change across the club. He is currently serving as Chief Football Operations Officer for City Football Group overseeing 11 clubs across five continents and, prior to this, held senior roles at Barcelona.

‘It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club. We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football.’

While majority Man Utd owners Joel and Avram Glazer were consulted about the move, it was Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team who pushed hard to get it over the line. Ratcliffe is determined to make Man Utd hugely successful again and feels Berrada can help bring that glory back to the Theatre of Dreams.

DON’T MISS: Staggering Man Utd transfer miss as Ratcliffe rejects chance to sign perfect Ten Hag target in brilliant value deal

Man Utd fans have gotten excited about the chief’s arrival, as he has previously brokered big-money deals for Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish while at City.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided some insight into how the former Barcelona executive will run Man Utd. He states that Berrada will not allow underperforming players to remain on Man Utd’s books for several years.

Omar Berrada to overhaul Man Utd player policy

Berrada feels that players have one or two years to show their worth at Man Utd, and if they fail to do that then they will be sold.

This player policy should help to prevent a repeat of the Anthony Martial situation. The Frenchman has incredibly been on Man Utd’s books since 2015, despite never living up to his full potential and often being seen as a burden in the squad.

Berrada’s stance also means Erik ten Hag signings such as Antony and Mason Mount must begin to back up their huge price tags. If not, then they risk being offloaded in an upcoming transfer window.

Berrada may already be consulting Ratcliffe about which players to sell, too. On Monday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are preparing to sell Antony for £50m this month, despite spending over £80m on him in August 2022.

READ MORE: Man Utd going all out for spectacular Newcastle raid, with first of three game-changing coups already sealed