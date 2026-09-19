Top source reveals what INEOS really think of Man Utd start as Carrick sack ruled out

INEOS believe Manchester United’s poor start to the season isn’t Michael Carrick’s fault, with numerous sources confirming the manager’s position is secure.

Man Utd have already exited the League Cup after surrendering a two-goal lead to Brighton during the week. The Red Devils have failed to keep a clean sheet against any English team so far this season, with speculation over Carrick’s future already whipping up as a result.

But according to the Manchester Evening News’ chief Man Utd correspondent, Tyrone Marshall, owners INEOS aren’t pointing the finger of blame at Carrick.

During a Q&A, Marshall was asked ‘what is going to happen with Michael Carrick?’

In his answer, the MEN reporter revealed INEOS believe bad luck and mitigating factors are to blame for the slow start, and not Carrick.

Marshall explained: ‘At the moment, Carrick still has the support of the people above him at United. There is an understanding that there has been some misfortune and mitigation to what we have seen at the start of this season.

‘But the defeat to Brighton has certainly piled the pressure on and while he is safe for now, he will be aware that kind of night can linger in the memory.

‘He needs results to reaffirm the belief that he is the right man for the job and while a win on Sunday would be welcome, recovering from this kind of week is going to take more than a victory against a mediocre Fulham side.’

Of course, the most glaring piece of mitigation for Man Utd not producing the goods in the Premier League last time out was Erling Haaland’s winner in the Manchester derby being allowed to stand despite Enzo Fernandez being active in the play while offside.

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‘Deeper concern’ brewing about player fitness and intensity

Marshall’s verdict echoes what The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reported on Friday.

He reaffirmed Carrick’s job is safe, though he did reveal there is a ‘deeper concern’ brewing at Old Trafford regarding players not being fit enough and not doing the basics.

Whitwell stated: ‘There are no indications United are drawing up contingencies for the head-coach position.

‘People with knowledge of the situation, who, like all of those spoken to for this article, have been kept anonymous to protect relationships, say Carrick’s job, as it stands, is secure. But results will naturally dictate the future.

‘Sources say director of football Jason Wilcox, whose task it would be to make a call on the matter, is described as being an advocate for stability.’

Whitwell added: ‘But the manner of the performance on Wednesday is what has prompted deeper concern; in particular, the ineffectual, lackadaisical efforts to stem the Brighton tide.

‘United players jogged around the pitch, left wide-open spaces defensively, and were sluggish in attack.

‘It spoke to a trend from the campaign so far. The Premier League’s official tracking data puts United 18th among the 20 clubs for sprints at 379 and 19th for high-speed runs at 1,364. Carrick’s team are also 14th for distance covered at 449.1 kilometres.

‘Such numbers invite questions on players’ fitness, whether due to training methods or their physical capacity — which then includes the people who signed them. Improving that aspect of their displays seems essential to gaining better results.’

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