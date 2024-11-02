Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has distanced himself from speculation suggesting he has already agreed to follow Ruben Amorim to Manchester United – although the possibility of a move elsewhere in the Premier League remains a distinct possibility.

The Red Devils confirmed the appointment of Amorim on Friday, having agreed to pay £9.2m (€11m, $11.9m) – above and beyond his exit clause with Sporting Lisbon – to install him as their new manager from Monday November 11. With Manchester United having found themselves way off the pace under Erik ten Hag, ambitious minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will hope the only way is up now for his expensively assembled side.

Amorim’s first game in charge will come on Sunday November 24 away to Ipswich, while his first match at Old Trafford arrives four days later against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Expected to launch a formation change at Old Trafford, questions have already been raised over whether United have the personnel to pull off Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

One man key to his success in recent times at Sporting is Swedish striker Gyokeres, who has blasted in an incredible 63 goals in 66 appearances for the reigning Primeira Liga champions since his move last summer from Coventry.

And following claims in Portugal that the striker could agree to follow his manager to Old Trafford in a £70m deal, the 24-times capped Sweden striker has opened up on the speculation, stating his happiness with life in the Portuguese capital.

“Going with Amorim to Manchester United? I don’t know,” Gyokeres replied when asked about the possibility of joining Amorim following his four-goal display against Estrela on Friday night.

“I’m here. As you can see, I enjoy it at Sporting.

“It’s nothing I really think about. I’m sad about him [Amorim] leaving. We wish him all the best.”

Multiple reports have recently suggested Gyokeres is angry at Amorim’s decision to quit Sporting just over three months into the season, having rejected the opportunity to leave himself over the summer.

As a result, it has been speculated that the striker could follow his manager to Old Trafford, with Tim Sherwood suggesting he can “100% see” the move happening and with a number of other leading pundits, including Rio Ferdinand, also calling for United to bring in the powerful Swede.

And while Gyokeres has denied suggestions he will follow Amorim to Old Trafford, the player’s agent Hasan Cetinkaya, speaking earlier this year to A Bola, admitted the prolific striker would find it difficult to stay with Sporting were Amorim ever to move on.

“Yes, it will be more difficult for Viktor to stay if Ruben Amorim leaves Sporting,” Cetinkaya said.

“Viktor to Sporting came precisely because of Ruben. The day we met, I said to Ruben: ‘Here’s my boy, he came to Sporting because of you’.

“Of course, it’s an honour for any player to be able to play in the Champions League. Viktor is no exception in that respect, but there are other important things and Ruben Amorim is one of them. If he leaves, it will be more difficult for Viktor to continue.”

Amorim himself has opened up on his move to Old Trafford, conceding that Sir Jim Ratcliffe handed him an ultimatum over the move and effectively leaving him with no choice.

While the 39-year-old has vowed not to sign any Sporting player in the January window, future raids on the Estadio Jose Alvalade cannot be ruled out.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that the possibility of Gyokeres’ departure in the winter window does remain possible, but it is a move to summer suitors Arsenal that looks the more likely at this stage.

In addition to Gyokeres, United have also been linked with a move to bring Ousmane Diomande to Old Trafford – a move which makes complete sense given the 3-4-3 formation that Amorim tends to prefer. Any deal for the Ivorian centre-half though will not come cheap.

However, sources close to TEAMtalk have revealed that three other Sporting CP players were namedropped by Amorim as part of the negotiations that brought the 39-year head coach to Old Trafford – and we understand deals for the trio look the more likely should United raid the Primeira Liga champions once again.

Elsewhere, United are being linked with a rather ambitious move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior amid claims the Spanish giants are desperate to avoid a painful scenario with the Brazilian attacker following his recent Ballon d’Or snub.

