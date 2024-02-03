Top Man Utd star receives ‘astronomical offer’ to ditch Ten Hag and reunite with trophy-laden manager

Manchester United are at increasing risk of losing one of their best players, as reports claim Saudi Pro League chiefs are stepping up their hunt to sign Bruno Fernandes.

The attacking midfielder arrived in England four years ago, when Man Utd paid Sporting CP an initial £47million to sign him. The deal had the potential to rise to £68m through add-ons, though Fernandes has been worth every penny.

He immediately established himself as Man Utd’s main source of creativity and has managed 71 goals and 60 assists in 215 appearances for the club so far. That includes seven goals and six assists from 30 games this term.

But since the Saudi Pro League announced its intention to become one of the best competitions in world football, there has been tentative talk of Fernandes leaving for a new challenge in the Middle East.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Al-Hilal are the main Saudi club trying to snare the 29-year-old. It is claimed that Al-Hilal approached Fernandes’ camp with an ‘astronomical’ contract offer in January in the hope that this would get him to hand in a transfer request at Old Trafford.

Al-Hilal believe Fernandes would be enticed to join them by the fact they are managed by Jorge Jesus. The 69-year-old, who has won major trophies in Portugal, Turkey and Brazil, has a great relationship with Fernandes after the pair worked together at Sporting.

DON’T MISS: Ratcliffe greenlights €60m Man Utd transfer as Bayern star ‘picks’ Red Devils and talks for Juventus ‘wrecking ball’ are planned

Therefore, Jesus would help Fernandes to bed in quickly at Al-Hilal and would immediately make him an important part of the first team.

Luckily for Erik ten Hag, the Portugal star will not be leaving Man Utd any time soon. He swiftly rejected Al-Hilal’s proposal as he wants to continue playing at a high level in Europe for a few more seasons.

Bruno Fernandes opts to stay at Man Utd

As Man Utd captain, Fernandes is determined to bring more silverware to the Red Devils before taking the next step in his career. So far, he has only won the League Cup.

Ten Hag will be delighted that Fernandes did not even consider Al-Hilal’s offer, as he is fully invested in the Man Utd project and will try his best to help them get into the top-six conversation.

Although, it is clear that after a few more seasons, Al-Hilal will have a much better chance of signing the playmaker as he will start to think about life after football and the huge money he could pick up in Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE – Marcus Rashford: Incredible Tottenham move tipped as Man Utd star is urged to snub Arsenal due to one factor