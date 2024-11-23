Top Man Utd star ‘exposed’ by Ten Hag backed for crucial role in new Amorim system

Ruben Amorim has been tipped to get the best out of Casemiro after the Manchester United midfielder was ‘exposed’ and ‘let down’ by Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd’s erratic style of play under Ten Hag, where vast spaces were left open in midfield, saw Casemiro struggle to keep up with the pace of the Premier League. The Brazilian put in some great displays towards the end of last season, but on the whole it looked like he was past his best.

Man Utd decided to keep Casemiro over the summer despite the arrival of his long-term replacement, Manuel Ugarte, from Paris Saint-Germain.

So far this term, Casemiro has made 10 appearances across all competitions and chipped in with three goals.

Former United striker Louis Saha has criticised Ten Hag for his use of Casemiro and backed the 32-year-old to shine in Amorim’s new 3-4-3 formation.

When asked if Casemiro could return to his best form, Saha said (via the Daily Express): “Yes, I think so. You could see how much he was being exposed in Erik ten Hag’s system and ultimately, the tactics were wrong.

“Casemiro was being asked to do too much and it’s difficult for him to do well without the right players around him. It doesn’t matter how many trophies he’s won, he was going to struggle in that system.

“I believe he was let down. I’m a big defender of him because he never complains and he’s aware of when he’s not playing well.

“With the right balance in the midfield and the right positioning, we’re going to see Casemiro playing with a different dimension. He has the right quality and leadership that this Manchester United team needs.”

Casemiro eyeing return to best form

Saha’s verdict come after Gary Neville warned Casemiro and Marcus Rashford that they must change their behaviour to impress Amorim.

It is tough to predict Amorim’s favoured starting eleven given there will be so many changes. Casemiro could start in midfield alongside either Kobbie Mainoo or Ugarte, with Bruno Fernandes operating just behind the centre-forward.

Reports have speculated that left winger Rashford could be trialled as a No 9 once again, with Amorim aiming to reignite his confidence.

It has also been confirmed that Amorim wants United to sign a new left wing-back, putting Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia under pressure to perform now that they are on the verge of returning from long-term absences.

Amorim’s first game in charge of United will be the Premier League trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Man Utd news: Flop offered ‘clean slate’; Tottenham transfer battle

Joshua Zirkzee could follow in Casemiro’s footsteps by enjoying a fresh start under Amorim.

Reports claim Zirkzee will be given a ‘clean slate’ by the new boss in order to try and turn his disappointing Old Trafford spell around.

As United will struggle to afford a big striker signing, Amorim has been told to get the best out of Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund instead.

One player who could arrive at United on the cheap is England midfielder Angel Gomes.

The United academy product has run down his contract with Lille and is eyeing a return to the Premier League via a free transfer in the summer.

However, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘desperate’ to beat United to Gomes’ services.

