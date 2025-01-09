Manchester United have been given a lift in their bid to sign Nuno Mendes from Paris Saint-Germain, while Leicester City star Mads Hermansen has reportedly been added to the Red Devils’ shortlist.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new left wing-back who can fit perfectly in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. The Portuguese coach has serious concerns over Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia due to their recent injury records.

This has seen United sound out a number of possible signings for the position, including Mendes, Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Miguel Gutierrez (Girona) and Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth).

Amorim seems particularly keen on his compatriot Mendes, as the pair worked together at Sporting CP previously.

United technical director Jason Wilcox – who has a strong influence on transfers following Dan Ashworth’s exit – has now been given a boost in his chase for Mendes.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, the PSG star is ‘very interested’ in reuniting with Amorim at United.

PSG are ‘not overly worried’ about the situation as they have scheduled a new round of contract talks with Mendes’ representatives.

However, sources informed TEAMtalk on Wednesday that Mendes has no intention of extending his deal with PSG, with his current contract set to expire in June 2026.

The 22-year-old knows he can put himself in a strong position to secure a transfer by running down his PSG terms.

Although, United will have to sell a couple of players before they can afford to sign the £50million-rated star this month due to their financial issues. Alternatively, Amorim’s side could wait until the summer before entering formal negotiations for Mendes.

The Portugal international is far from the only player on United’s shortlist as Amorim and Wilcox hope to revamp several positions over the next few transfer windows.

United are hoping to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the loan capture of Mendes’ PSG team-mate Randal Kolo Muani this month.

Man Utd in for Leicester goalkeeper

Another position that may need bolstering is goalkeeper, as Amorim is not convinced on the likes of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

The Telegraph report that United are monitoring the progress of Leicester keeper Hermansen. Indeed, United sent scouts to watch Hermansen during Leicester’s 2-2 draw with Brighton last month.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper has emerged as Leicester’s most likely sale in January. While the Foxes have largely struggled and sit 19th in the Premier League, Hermansen has put in a number of solid performances this term.

When Chelsea were previously credited with interest in the Dane, Leicester were tipped to hold out for £35m before selling him.

Man Utd transfers: West Ham eye Rashford; Romano update on Mainoo

Meanwhile, West Ham have surprisingly entered the picture for United forward Marcus Rashford, reports claim.

West Ham have asked to be kept informed on the situation as United try to help Rashford find a new club.

AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have all held talks for him but they will struggle to get close to his £325,000-a-week wages.

Fellow academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo has also been linked with a move away from United amid interest from Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano has now weighed in on the speculation, stating that it is ‘not a desperate situation’ for United.

While Mainoo has rejected United’s first contract offer, an exit is not accelerating. There are ‘no negotiations’ with any other clubs such as Chelsea.

