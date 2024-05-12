Top Man Utd star backs Ratcliffe ‘vision’ to jettison club back among European elite

Manchester United are facing up to a season outside the Champions League after a tough campaign under Erik ten Hag, but one player is very optimistic over the club’s future.

United are certainly hoping the long-term future of the club will be bright, after British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% acquisition of the club earlier this season. As part of the deal, he has taken over all football operations from the Glazer family, who remain majority owners at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe has already appointed Omar Berrada as chief executive and Jason Wilcox as technical director while Dan Ashworth, currently on gardening leave after leaving Newcastle, is his main target as sporting director.

Ten Hag is under pressure after the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last week, but defender Diogo Dalot has high hopes with Ratcliffe now in place and making changes.

“It’s been a difficult campaign,” Dalot admits to FourFourTwo. “But I’m more hopeful than in the past, especially after the meeting with the new co-owners.

“They’re here to help us, they have a good vision for the future and I feel like we can achieve good things. I want to be a part of getting Man United back to the top. I couldn’t leave this place without feeling that United are winning once again.”

’League Cup not enough for United’

Dalot said that last season was a successful one after they beat Newcastle in the League Cup final and finished third. He admitted that pressure is always intense at such a big club.

“Last season, we had a taste with the League Cup – winning that was my high point so far at United,” he continues. “But that’s not enough for a club like this. Even if you win four titles in one season, there’s pressure to do the same again the next.

“It’s been tough, especially for the supporters, but the players suffer with the fans as well. I’m genuinely hopeful we’re going to be on the right track.”

United are still in the hunt for a top-six finish and face Arsenal on Sunday, before hosting Newcastle on Wednesday and going to Brighton on the final day of the season.

