Top Man Utd star told he’s ‘running out of time’ after ‘overestimating his own value’ during Ten Hag slanging match

Dimitar Berbatov has told Jadon Sancho that he is running out of time to save his Manchester United career and that he has clearly ‘overestimated his own value’ to the club and boss Erik ten Hag.

Sancho found himself in trouble with the Red Devils manager after claiming on social media that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ by Ten Hag, having been dropped due to his performances in training.

The England international has not played for United since the row between the two and has reportedly refused to apologise to the Dutchman for going public in his response.

Sancho now faces a potential exit in January and former United frontman suggets that the 23-year-old made the wrong decision when he chose to air out his grievances via social media.

“Sometimes a player, and I hope this isn’t the case for Sancho, who takes this long to resolve conflict has overestimated his own value to the club,’ Berbatov said.

“When it’s Ronaldo, for example, it’s different as he’s achieved everything. I was at the club when Wayne Rooney had a fall out with the manager, and they sorted things out. I think Sancho is overestimating his importance. He’s not won that many trophies with them. It’s a different situation.

“United can easily decide to get rid of Sancho over this. As talented as he is, and we all saw it at Dortmund, he has yet to show any of this at United.”

Sancho has so far struggled to hold down a regular spot in United‘s XI since his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021. Indeed, he has scored just 12 goals in 82 games for the club in all competitions, in stark contrast to the incredible stats he produced in Germany.

Clock ticking on Sancho’s United career

And Berbatov believes Sancho’s day at Old Trafford may now be numbered, although United also have a part to play in not getting the best out of the talented forward.

He added: “The club has to ask itself questions, too, asking whether they made the player feel comfortable and if they gave him the right environment.

“It’s a two-way street, especially when you’ve spent so much money on your asset, you need to make the player comfortable and help them feel appreciated enough to show his talents.

“The South American players always travel with their friends and family as it puts their minds at ease. They can fit into the new environment easily and show what they’ve got.

“Other players, like me, chose the difficult way. I was alone everywhere I went and I needed more time. It’s different for everyone – but the main thing is, it’s not working out for Sancho.”

United are back in action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, five days after knocking the Eagles out of the Carabao Cup.

