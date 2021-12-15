Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are on high alert after Dusan Vlahovic rejected a ‘record offer’ to remain at Fiorentina, per a report.

The Serbian, 21, is fast becoming one of European football’s hottest properties. Vlahovic enjoyed a breakthrough season last year when bagging 21 league goals for Fiorentina. Proving he is not a one-season wonder, Vlahovic has taken his game to greater heights this term.

He is operating at around a goal-per-game for La Viola this term with 17 goals in 18 matches. That type of return is enough to make Europe’s elite stand up and take note.

Accordingly, Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked with the hitman. His contract expires in the summer of 2023 and Fiorentina chief Rocco Commiso has hinted he is fully aware it’ll be difficult to retain his services.

Now, the latest from the Sun has proved Commiso correct after Vlahovic reportedly rejected a bumper new deal.

Fiorentina’s chief executive, Joe Barone, told Italian outlet Repubblica (via the Sun): “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times.

“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do not want to accept. Our bid is still on the table.”

Per the Sun, that has put English suitors on red alert with their chequebooks at the ready.

A worthy successor at all three suitors?

Key to the interest of each club will be what happens with their current centre-forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a potent force for United. But at 36, a long-term plan will need to be formulated at some stage.

Arsenal, Tottenham told to stump up a further €20m for Vlahovic Tottenham will have to fend off Arsenal if they want to sign Dusan Vlahovic. Both North London clubs need a striker as futures of Kane and Aubameyang are all but certain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy on Tuesday. That, combined with a dip in form over the last 16 months could see Mikel Arteta sever ties. Barcelona could offer a lifeline on that front.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, is in the worst form of his Spurs career. Whether Manchester City will reignite their interest in the striker in January remains unclear. But if they do and a deal were made, Tottenham would have both the desire and funds to land Vlahovic.

Fiorentina hike up Vlahovic price

Meanwhile, the Serbian’s suitors have been told to stump up a further €20m if their Vlahovic plans are to be realised.

In lieu of his spectacular form, Goal, citing reports in Italy, write that his previous £68m valuation will no longer be enough. His price tag has now risen to €100m (£85m)

Vlahovic is on seven goals in his last five outings. He has managed braces in victories over AC Milan and Salernitana since November 19.

Despite the links, Fiorentina chief Rocco Commisso was keen to remind everyone that Vlahovic is their property right now.

He said at the beginning of December (via Fabrizio Romano): “I don’t know if Juventus are able to sign Vlahovic in January.

“But I want to say to Juventus or Arsenal that we [Fiorentina] are the ‘owners’ of Vlahovic. They should open talks with us – not with his agents.”

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Furious Abramovich will ‘pull the plug’ on Chelsea move; Liverpool deal to be pushed through