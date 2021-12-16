Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham have been told why Manchester United target Anthony Martial may have to remain at Old Trafford in January.

Former Arsenal and Everton Kevin Campbell feels that the 26-year-old’s ‘big wages’ will present a problem to any club signing him in the New Year, despite the player seeking an exit to bolster his chances of regular first-team football.

Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, recently told Sky Sports that his client wishes to leave the club in January.

Lamboley said he will speak with the Old Trafford chiefs “soon” regarding the France international’s future.

Martial is currently under contract until the summer of 2024 and has been linked with a number of clubs.

But speaking to Football Insider, Campbell gave his verdict on what the future holds for the forward.

He said: “I’m not sure what the future holds for Martial.

“It is an interesting one. There is no doubt about it, he has incredible talent. But he hasn’t played enough football.

“He has suffered with a couple of injuries and a lack of form. I don’t think we’ve seen enough of him lately.

“When you look at the top teams, I’m not sure they’d want him. Arsenal have [Emile] Smith Rowe, [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli playing great at the moment. Pepe can’t even get in the team.

“When you look at Spurs, who have Son Heung-min, [Harry] Kane and Lucas Moura, I cannot see him moving there. West Ham? I can’t see that either.

“Those big wages could be a problem.”

Barca to listen to offers for Man Utd target

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly ready to listen to offers of a certain price for Frenkie De Jong, who has been linked with Manchester United and two of their Premier League rivals.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax with great promise in 2019. The transfer cost an initial €75m. Since then, the Dutchman has been trying to justify his high valuation.

He made 42 appearances in his debut season with the club and 51 in all competitions last year. Despite his prominence, though, his future at Camp Nou is at risk.

Reports have cast doubt on how long De Jong will be staying at Barca amid their financial difficulties. They may have to clear him out to make space for potential targets.

A new report from Fichajes has confirmed that could be the case. Barcelona are intent on winning the race for Erling Haaland in 2022, but cannot afford him without moving a major player of their own on first.

Xavi not keen on Dutch star

De Jong looks likely to be the casualty. According to Fichajes, Barcelona have told the midfielder’s suitors that they will make him available next year.

His father recently hinted that was an option and Barca now agree. To sanction his departure and raise a budget for Haaland, though, they have set a high asking price.

It is claimed that Barca will want €90m to let the 24-year-old leave. They could drop their demands slightly if they can sell some fringe players, like Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest or Clement Lenglet, too.

But Xavi has given his backing to the decision to offload De Jong. He feels well covered enough in midfield thanks to the emergence of Gavi, in addition to other top prospects Pedri and Nico.

Therefore, De Jong is in the shop window – and there are three Premier League clubs considering him.

