There is a feeling that Kobbie Mainoo remains a player of interest to Chelsea, but any approach to Manchester United is more likely to come at the end of the season rather than in January, while Tottenham are also attentive to the situation. TEAMtalk can reveal.

Chelsea have shown a clear intent to target the best emerging talent in world football and continue to keep tabs on players who might be unsettled at their current clubs.

Mainoo’s situation at Manchester United is one the Blues are monitoring.

Mainoo has found opportunities limited this term and is believed to be assessing his position as he considers how best to continue his development.

He already requested a loan move in August but was persuaded to stay and fight for his place at United.

That was despite Fabrizio Romano revealing Mainoo’s camp fielded at least 10 and potentially as many as 15 enquiries from interested clubs.

While he remains highly rated by some within Old Trafford, competition for midfield places is proving tough and he does not appear to be a favourite of Ruben Amorim.

All five of Mainoo’s appearances in the Premier League this season have come from the bench. On two occasions he’s been an unused substitute.

The United boss previously insisted Mainoo is in direct competition for starts with Bruno Fernandes.

The United skipper is as close to undroppable as they come and barring injury, almost always plays the full 90 minutes too.

It is a bleak situation for Mainoo and is one that could yet open the door for rival clubs to show interest and pounce.

Tottenham definitely admire him and will be watching this unfold ahead of the new year.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are not looking to overload their midfield options in the short term – even though they would be keen to be in the conversation for him.

And whether they can get him at the end of the season is likely to depend on how the player has weighed up the managerial situation.

Some sources believe Mainoo has to attempt to outlast Amorim at Old Trafford.

Patience will be key for Mainoo in the months ahead as he decides whether to continue fighting for his place at United or consider a fresh challenge elsewhere.

If it’s the latter, Mainoo certainly won’t lack for high calibre suitors with Chelsea and Spurs amongst them.

