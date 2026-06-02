Marcus Rashford reaches decision on joining Tottenham from Man Utd as Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets ‘desperate’

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford does not fancy a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Red Devils legend Paul Scholes explains why the England international should move to Arsenal and work under Mikel Arteta.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona has come to an end, with the Man Utd winger preparing to star for England at the upcoming 2026 World Cup finals.

Barcelona have until June 15 to trigger the buy-option of £26million in Rashford’s loan deal.

However, The Times and The Daily Mail have reported that Barcelona are willing to pay only half of that (£13m) to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona, with Man Utd also ready to sever their ties with the forward for good this summer.

However, Man Utd want Barcelona to pay £26m and will not accept anything less or even another loan deal.

The Mirror has reported that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘desperate to get’ Rashford ‘off the club’s wage bill’.

Rashford is on £325,000 per week at Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick.

The winger has no plans to play for Man Utd again, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Chelsea interested in him.

The i Paper has also credited Tottenham and Newcastle with interest in Rashford, adding that Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, too, are monitoring the situation of the 28-year-old.

However, according to The Mirror, Rashford does not fancy a move to Tottenham, who are aiming to rebuild under manager Roberto De Zerbi after yet another hugely disappointing Premier League campaign.

Rashford is ‘not interested in going to either Newcastle or Tottenham’, according to the report.

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Marcus Rashford and Arsenal made for each other

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes believes that Rashford should make a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League this season.

Gunners manager Arteta is planning to strengthen the left wing in the summer transfer window.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Barcelona have a deal in place to buy him, but I think they’re trying to get him cheaper.

”That would be a great move, a great move for both parties.

“I think Arsenal would be a great move for him and the club.”

The former England international midfielder added: “No, it very rarely happens, a big player like that going to a big club and then coming back.

”They very rarely come back, and I don’t think United will really want him back.”

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