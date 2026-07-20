Cristian Romero has been backed as a good signing for Manchester United

Tottenham insider John Wenham feels Manchester United could secure a “really good signing” from Spurs, with an international partnership to unite at Old Trafford.

United have signed two of three midfielders they want this summer, and while they’re working on another, they’re also being linked with a number of defenders. Spurs man Cristian Romero has been linked throughout the summer.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham are ready to sell, and United could be one potential landing spot.

Club insider Wenham feels a move to Old Trafford could be worthwhile for Romero.

He told Tottenham News: “I think you look at Man United and they must see how well him and [Lisandro] Martinez play together at the back.

“I know there was an earlier link in the window out of Argentina which I took that as a pinch of salt at the time, it seemed to me like agent talk to try and encourage someone else to move for him.

“Actually thinking about it now he would be a really good signing for Man United.

“He would bring them some leadership and as partner with Martinez at the back like they do for their country, it would be a really good move, but I still think it will be probably Serie A where he returns to.

“I’ve noticed in the Italian league, suddenly out of nowhere, after a 10 year drought, are spending serious money.”

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Romero price tag set

Spurs do indeed expect Romero to leave this summer, and they have set the price they’ve made it clear the sort of price they are after.

While they’d prefer to make £50million from the Argentine, they’d settle for closer to £40million, provided it was the right package.

There are a number of other clubs named in the pursuit of the Argentine at the moment.

Inter Milan have been in contact, while Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all keen on landing Romero.

Real are reluctant to pay the £50million price, and would look more favourably on a transfer the lower end of the scale it was on.

Tottenham wanted to get Romero’s future sorted before he returned for pre-season, but given the World Cup is over, he might yet have to return to training before it’s known where he’ll end up.

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