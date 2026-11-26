Manchester United have added Micky van de Ven to their list of centre-back targets for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to a report, but the Red Devils face two major issues in getting a deal for the Dutchman.

Van de Ven signed a new deal with Tottenham in August 2026 and is now under contract at the north London club until 2031.

However, that has not stopped rumours linking the Netherlands international central defender with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke reported in October that Man Utd have made “Van de Ven their top defensive target ahead of the next transfer window”.

Michael Carrick was the Man Utd manager at the time.

Pochettino is now in charge of the Red Devils, having replaced Carrick as the team’s head coach during the recent international break in November.

Reliable transfer journalist Dean Jones has said that Man Utd remain interested in Van de Ven even under Pochettino, reporting in Flashscore that the Red Devils ‘retain a long-standing interest’ in him, with Nathan Collins, Jarrad Branthwaite and Calvin Bassey also on their radar.

Jones, who has 125,000 followers on X, added: “Defence was an area United had already intended to address in the summer, but the possibility of bringing plans forward has not been ruled out.

“If the right opportunities emerge, they would be prepared to consider strengthening earlier than originally intended.”

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Liverpool want Micky van de Ven and Tottenham will not sell in January

Man Utd’s interest in Van de Ven does not come as a surprise, but Pochettino will not find it easy to sign the Netherlands international defender.

First of all, Liverpool are interested in signing Van de Ven from Tottenham.

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Van de Ven as a potential replacement for his Dutch compatriot Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and is also 35 years of age.

The second problem for Man Utd in their pursuit of Van de Ven is Tottenham’s stance on selling the 25-year-old.

CaughtOffside reported in October that Tottenham value Van de Ven between £80m and £90m.

However, it is hard to see the north London club sell the defender in the middle of the season.

Van de Ven is one of the best and most important players for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who are aiming to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season.

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