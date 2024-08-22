Man Utd and Tottenham plot surprise move for Barcelona ace as star’s agent arrives in England for talks

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is likely to leave the Camp Nou this summer and Manchester United and Tottenham are both reportedly interested.

The Catalans are keen to sell players to fund some late signings and manager Hansi Flick has deemed the former Chelsea man surplus to requirements.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, one of Christensen or Eric Garcia will leave Barcelona in the coming days and the final choice will depend on the offers they receive.

Christensen is valued at around £25m and the report claims that he is on Man Utd and Tottenham’s shortlists, and contact has been made with the player’s representatives.

As previously reported, Newcastle are also considering a swoop for Christensen but will only pursue him if they miss out on Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Christensen’s agent also represents Ilkay Gundogan, who is in England to negotiate the midfielder’s return to Manchester City.

He knows the Premier League market well and is expected to meet with various clubs to discuss Christensen’s future.

Man Utd, Tottenham eye swoop for ex-Chelsea man

Sport’s report claims that Man Utd and Tottenham are both ‘on the lookout’ for Christensen and could launch a bid for him in the coming days.

The Red Devils have already signed two new centre-backs in Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt this summer but with the former sidelined for up to three months with an injury, sporting director Dan Ashworth could make another defensive addition.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are actively looking to sell Victor Lindelof. He has entered the final 12 months of his contract and Fiorentina are interested in him.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are reportedly working on signing a new centre-back to compete with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin for a starting spot.

Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie is on Spurs’ shortlist but they could miss out on the Ecuadorian international amid competition from Liverpool and other top sides.

Christensen could be an option Tottenham turn to as an alternative. The North Londoners are just ‘keeping an eye’ on the ex-Chelsea man for now, but they could firm up their interest in the final days of the window.

Christensen, 28, joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2022 and has made 75 appearances for the LaLiga giants, winning two major trophies in the process.

During his time at Chelsea, the Danish international played 161 matches and won the Champions League and Europa League, so has plenty of experience at the highest level.

Christensen is open to returning to the Premier League so will be interesting to see if Man Utd or Tottenham make a move.