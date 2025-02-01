Mathys Tel and Alejandro Garnacho have both been subject of interest from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy

Tottenham are reported by two outlets to be plotting a surprise late transfer window raid on Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho – though conflicting reports on their chances of a deal, together with Ruben Amorim’s take on the player have also come to light.

The Red Devils are still having to consider some late sales as they look to stay on the right side of Profit and Sustainability Rules and in order to give Amorim the funds required for team strengthening of his own. To that end, and with only hours left in the transfer window, the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Garnacho are among the players that Manchester United are still very much open to moving on.

While Aston Villa are the latest club to express an interest in Rashford, who seemingly has no way back at Old Trafford and who last played for the club on December 12, it is a very different story for Garnacho.

Indeed, while the young Argentine winger has been strongly linked with the likes of Chelsea and Napoli this month, his sale would be a reluctant one for the Red Devils.

As it stands, the Blues are yet to officially make contact over a move for the 20-year-old, and while Napoli have held talks, they have been unable to meet United’s valuation, which is set at £60m (€71.8m, $74.4m).

However, shock reports on Friday evening have now revealed Tottenham are ready to throw their hat into the ring for the eight-times capped Argentina international with both The Sun and the Daily Mail reporting Daniel Levy is keen on a move for the 23-goal winger in the wake of his failure to convince Mathys Tel to join despite having a £50m (€60m, $62m) package agreed foir the Bayern Munich star’s services.

Ange Postecoglou’s side remain desperately short of numbers owing to a raft of injuries, particularly across their attack, and hope to swell their options by making at least one signing before the window shuts at 11pm on Monday night.

But while they drew a blank with Tel, doubts have already been expressed as to why they will also fall short if they do also make a concrete move for Garnacho too.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd score monumental leg-up in Mathys Tel race as Bayern Munich star indicates surprise next move

Amorim at odds over Man Utd willingness to sell Garnacho

That’s because United boss Amorim remains determined to keep Garnacho at Old Trafford this month and has made his feelings clear on the player to club bosses and in light of links to Chelsea and Napoli.

And while Garnacho has so far found to find his best position in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation – having operated at right-wing back and a No.10 under him – the United boss has been impressed by the player’s attitude to impress ever since he was overlooked for the derby win at Man City, alongside Rashford on December 15.

Indeed, Amorim used his press conference on Friday to stress just how pleased he has been with the 20-year-old’s attitude.

“He changed right after that City game,” the head coach said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. “He’s improving but it’s not from me – it’s the way he understands things.

“I just want to help him. He understands sometimes I am a different coach. That I’m demanding in my way and sometimes it is hard to make the first impact. All the merit is for Garnacho. He understood the position, playing inside and outside. The connection with Mainoo.

“I want players like Kobbie and Garnacho. The focus is that we have to improve our academy. And you have to bring more [through].

“That is something that all the clubs in England have to take advantage of. The players that come from their academies. To play, to feel the shirt, but also to sell them. So our focus is to bring more [through].”

In light of those comments, and because a move to Spurs is unlikely to be top of the player’s wishlist, the Daily Mirror has since moved to play down claims that an approach from Tottenham for Garnacho will be forthcoming this month.

Gary Neville has also raised alarm at the prospect of seeing Garnacho leave in a possible swap for Christopher Nkunku.

“I don’t get it for United,” he told NBC Sports when asked about the potential swap.

“Nkunku’s hardly kicked a ball, he obviously had the injury when he first came in but he’s struggled to get going at Chelsea.

“I’m not saying Garnacho is the best player in the world and that he needs to stay at Manchester United. If they get good money for him then okay that might work.

“But to swap him for Nkunku, I have to say that doesn’t feel like I move I would do if I was Manchester United.

“I can see why you would do it if you were Chelsea.”

Latest transfer news: Rashford to Spurs debunked; Levy closes on Milan deal

Meanwhile, Spurs were also linked with a move for Rashford earlier this week as the Red Devils look to find a solution for the £325,000 a week winger.

Having fallen down the pecking order under Amorim amid question marks over his attitude, United are desperately hoping to find the player a new home – even if on a temporary basis – before the window closes.

However, while a move to Barcelona appears to have been shut down, owing to their finances, the player has made it clear that he would prefer a move abroad, rather than to a Premier League rival, making potential interest from Spurs, West Ham and Aston Villa a hard sell for all three sides.

At the same time, and amid claims he could end up remaining at Old Trafford, Amorim has appeared to offer the player an olive branch over his Red Devils career.

Elsewhere, Spurs do at least look like bolstering the centre of their defence after agreeing a £25m package with AC Milan over a deal for former Chelsea man Fikayo Tomori.

QUIZ: How much do you know about Alejandro Garnacho?