Tottenham rocked with Man Utd to do ‘everything possible’ to make monumental transfer happen in 2024

Man Utd will spare no expense in their quest to sign Harry Kane if given an opening

Manchester United will spare no expense in their quest to bring Tottenham legend Harry Kane back to the Premier League amid early suggestions a shock return to England is possible this summer.

Kane brought his Spurs career to a close last summer when sealing a move to Bayern Munich for an initial £86.4m. The England frontman, 30, has done exactly what you’d expect in Germany, racking up incredible figures of 36 goals and 11 assists in 34 matches across all competitions.

The lure of finally lifting major honours will no doubt have appealed to Kane when giving the thumbs up to Bayern.

Indeed, Kane is still to lift his first piece of major silverware in his professional career and Bayern had won a trophy in each of the past 11 seasons.

However, it’s been a turbulent campaign in Munich, with Bayern losing the German Super Cup to RB Leipzig, bowing out of the DFB Pokal to lower league opposition and trailing Bayer Leverkusen by ten points in the Bundesliga.

As such, the Champions League may be Bayern and Kane’s last hope of winning a trophy this season. Yet few would bank on Bayern to sink either Real Madrid or Manchester City if drawn against either of those sides.

As such, early reports of Kane being open to returning to England have surfaced. What’s more, the manager who signed Kane – Thomas Tuchel – will be replaced in the summer.

Tottenham have matching rights in Kane’s deal at Bayern. That means they have the opportunity to mirror any bids Bayern accept for their centre-forward.

From Bayern’s perspective, there is virtually no appetite to sell Kane and TEAMtalk has learned talk of a premature exit has been laughed off in Bavaria.

Nonetheless, if Kane were to push for a rapid-fire return to the Premier League, Bayern would be forced into a sticky situation.

Now, according to transfer insider Dean Jones, Man Utd are prepared to pounce if it becomes apparent a Kane transfer THIS SUMMER is possible.

Man Utd want Kane, but how likely is it?

The Red Devils are expected to spend heavily in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first window at the helm. The British billionaire is calling the shots at Old Trafford and a major squad overhaul is anticipated.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones acknowledged Man Utd signing Kane would be “hugely difficult.” Nonetheless, Jones claimed United would do “everything possible to make it happen” if there’s an opening.

“If United are going to sign a striker then Kane is as good as it gets,” began Jones. “So we know there’s admiration for him and they do still hold some interest.

“At the moment, I wouldn’t have huge expectations around it. If Kane is genuinely unsettled, as some reports have suggested, and he wants to return to England, then you have to make sure you’re in the loop as to is it possible to sign him, and Man Utd will do that.

“But let’s face it, there is very little sign at the moment of Man Utd signing a player for mega money.

“So even if his situation does start to open up, it’s still going to be difficult to sign him.

“They would do everything possible to make it happen if they saw potential, but it’s hugely difficult to do.”

United will be in the market for a new striker this summer with Anthony Martial due to leave as a free agent.

Kane would represent the ultimate and proven option for the here and now, though it stands to reason Bayern would hope to recoup what they paid Tottenham if they did reluctantly decide to cash in.

“I think Man Utd will be his destination”

One figure within the game – West Ham coach, Kevin Nolan – believes Kane to Man Utd is a distinct possibility.

Speaking on talkSPORT about Kane’s future, Nolan said: “I can certainly see him back in the Premier League.

“I don’t think Tottenham would have ever have sold him to Manchester United, but for him to go to Bayern Munich, then it’s easier for him to come back from Germany and I think Man Utd will be his destination.

“I think they (Bayern) would want their money back. Of course (he is worth it). 20+ goals every season and he was playing for Tottenham during them times as well. Realistically, are Man Utd as good as Tottenham?

“But I just think he brings a different aura to them anyway, a different aura to the team as soon as he puts the shirt on for, whoever. But I probably think Man Utd would be the one for Kane.”

