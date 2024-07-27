Transfer collapse sees Man Utd burst back into pole position for 26y/o star; Romano gives crucial De Ligt update

Manchester United are looking to complete the signing of Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui after West Ham United’s move for him fell through, while Fabrizio Romano has provided a key update on the future of his team-mate Matthijs de Ligt.

Man Utd have already landed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer but are pursuing several other stars as they try to give Erik ten Hag all the tools needed to start challenging Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. This could see another centre-back, a central midfielder, another striker and two full-backs arrive at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag knows Bayern well after previously coaching their second team and Man Utd are in talks over two of their players.

De Ligt was the first star to be discussed by the two clubs, but earlier this week it emerged that Man Utd are interested in Mazraoui too as they hunt a new right-back who can replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ten Hag views Mazraoui as someone who can get the best out of right winger Antony, as all three worked together at Dutch giants Ajax.

But on Thursday, West Ham breezed past Man Utd in the race for Mazraoui and struck an agreement with Bayern over his capture.

The prospective deal was worth an initial £13.5million, plus an extra £3m in potential add-ons. However, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has since revealed that the transfer has collapsed.

West Ham failed to agree a contract with the 26-year-old’s agent, which has given Man Utd the chance to move in and sign Mazraoui themselves.

Man Utd latest: Mazraoui, De Ligt eyed in double deal

Man Utd have entered ‘advanced talks’ for Mazraoui and know exactly how much they will need to offer Bayern thanks to West Ham’s previous deal.

Although, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ability to land the player hinges on whether he can offload Wan-Bissaka first. Coincidentally, the English full-back has already rejected West Ham’s advances as he would rather join Inter Milan.

Romano, meanwhile, states that Man Utd have held further discussions with agent Rafaela Pimenta, who represents both Mazraoui and De Ligt.

The duo remain determined to join Man Utd this summer, in a major boost for Ratcliffe.

But Mazraoui will be easier to sign than De Ligt, who is now on Real Madrid’s radar. On his YouTube channel, Romano reveals that Man Utd ‘will never’ pay Bayern an outright fee of €50m (£42m) for the centre-back, which is what Bayern are ideally holding out for.

“Man Utd have an agreement with Matthijs de Ligt, but outgoings are crucial, and at the moment, Man Utd will never agree to pay €50m in one solution or with no add-ons,” the journalist said.

“Man Utd always wanted to include add-ons as part of the negotiation with Bayern, and this is why the situation remains open.

“Man Utd are not paying €50m guaranteed so have to change the structure of the deal. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt is waiting.”

Should Man Utd fail to snare De Ligt, then they will return for alternatives Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The latter is prepared to reject a contract offer from Everton as he holds out for a Man Utd switch, though his £70m price tag will always be problematic for Ratcliffe.

Instead, Man Utd could turn to Benfica’s Silva, whose price tag has halved from £84m to just £42m.

