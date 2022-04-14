Manchester United will win the race for Darwin Nunez thanks to Edinson Cavani, West Ham fancy Liverpool’s dream Mohamed Salah successor, while Thursday’s Transfer Gossip claims Newcastle are targeting a marquee midfield signing.

MAN UTD CLOSE ON DARWIN NUNEZ DEAL

Manchester United are growing increasingly hopeful of signing Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Red Devils are building up for a major summer rebuild with Erik ten Hag all-but confirmed as their new boss. He is planning a huge overhaul of his playing squad too, with up to 11 players reportedly set to leave.

Ten Hag is looking to invest in his squad too and is also likely to make a number of key signings. Adding more steel to United’s backline is one of his priorities and it’s no shock to see a move for a Villarreal hero on the agenda.

However, United will also be looking to strengthen their attack. With Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani likely to leave, there are also question marks being raised over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

Now one of those three, Cavani, is reportedly being charged with helping United win the race for a potential replacement in Nunez.

The Benfica hotshot has 32 goals in just 37 games to his name this season. And he furthered his repuatation by scoring in both legs of Benfica’s Champions League tie with Liverpool.

And while his side bowed out 6-4 on aggregate to Jurgen Klopp’s side, Nunez himself did himself of good with his performance.

Darwin Nunez has £67m asking price

The 22-year-old will be allowed to leave this summer if any suitor pays his £67m asking price.

Manchester United looking at Darwin Nunez from Benfica Darwin Nunez from Benfica a top target for Manchester United and other Premier League clubs

As such, United, Chelsea, PSG and Arsenal are all seemingly in the race – but it’s Manchester United who lead the way.

According to 90 min, Nunez is being urged to move to Old Trafford by Uruguay teammate Cavani.

Talking up the merits of the club, Nunez is reportedly pushing for a move there above all others.

His signing would be a real coup for United too, with the player the latest off Benfica’s long line of big-money sales.

WEST HAM KEEN ON MOUSSA DIABY

West Ham are emerging as contenders to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, according to reports.

David Moyes is seeking more attacking additions this summer and 22-year-old Diaby appears to fit the bill.

He’s enjoying another excellent season for Bayer, who he joined in summer 2019 from PSG. Indeed, in 38 games this season, Diaby has 16 goals to his name and 12 assists.

Diaby is also being tracked by Liverpool, who see the five-times capped France star as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

However, the Liverpool Echo reports that it is West Ham who are the most fancied to sign him.

Landing Diaby, however, will not come cheap. The player is contracted to Leverkusen until summer 2025 and the Bundesliga side are known for driving a hard bargain.

Ironically, Diaby could be considered a potential replacement for Jarrod Bowen, who is wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle.

Moyes still wants to add a central striker to his ranks, however. As such, the Hammers are also reportedly plotting a move for a Udinese star.

NEWCASTLE TARGETING PRIZED CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN CAPTURE

Newcastle are looking to make Christian Eriksen their marquee signing this summer.

The Magpies are cash-rich and ready to spend big to push themselves into the upper reaches of the Premier League.

With a big kitty at Eddie Howe’s disposal, he wants to sign quality in all areas of the field.

However, he needs a talismanic addition to his midfield – and the Northern Echo claims they are ready to go all out for Eriksen.

The Dane hooked up with the Bees on a short-term deal in January. Capping his remarkable recovery from a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, Eriksen is now looking and playing better than ever.

And Bees boss Thomas Frank has been rewarded with some stirring displays from Eriksen.

Indeed, Brentford are yet to lose a match with the classy Dane on the field.

Frank of course wants to tie Eriksen down to a long-term deal this summer.

However, Tottenham, Everton and West Ham are also reportedly keen.

But the Echo claims Newcastle are ready to go all out for the midfielder. And according to reports, the Magpies will offer Eriksen a massive package to lure him to the North-East.

The signing is a very attractive one to Newcastle too, given he won’t cost a penny.