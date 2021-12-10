Barcelona are plotting a shock raid on Manchester United to sign Marcus Rashford, while Friday’s transfer gossip claims that Newcastle have been issued a warning by Ajax over their chase for sporting director Marc Overmars.

BARCA PLOTTING SHOCK RASHFORD MOVE

Barcelona are reportedly offering Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford the chance to lead their attack.

A report from El Nacional claims that the cash-strapped LaLiga giants believe they can tempt the England forward to move to the Nou Camp.

Rashford has struggled to retain his place in United’s first XI. And his preference to play through the middle was halted following Cristiano Ronaldo’s return last summer.

To that end, the Blaugrana are hopeful that the 24-year-old could be tempted by the offer of regular game time elsewhere.

The arrival of a new manager at Old Trafford may change matters, however, with Ralf Rangnick in charge until the end of the season.

The attacker did start Rangnick’s first game in charge, the win over Crystal Palace. He is also expected to get the nod against bottom side Norwich this weekend.

Manchester United, Liverpool chasing 18-year-old USA forward Ricardo Pepi Liverpool and Manchester United are two of a number of clubs said to be chasing American centre forward Ricardo Pepi of FC Dallas.

Barca’s hopes of a deal do appear a little fanciful, given they have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Catalan side had to let legendary figure Lionel Messi move on and funds remain tight. There is also no mention of what kind of fee they would have to pay to land Rashford, not to mention his wages.

Xavi’s men are currently seventh in the table and face Osasuna away on Sunday.

NEWCASTLE HANDED OVERMARS WARNING

Ajax have told Newcastle to “stop calling” about Marc Overmars, who has agreed a contract extension to stem rumours of him becoming director of football at St James’ Park. (The Sun)

Antonio Rudiger is reported to have agreed a contract with Real Madrid and could be the first of multiple Chelsea defenders to leave the club next summer. (The Sun)

Manchester United have been handed a boost with Raphael Varane set to return to full training on Friday. (The Sun)

Kalvin Phillips is being lined-up for surgery on the shoulder injury which almost wrecked his Euro 2020 dream. (The Sun)

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has emerged as a possible January target for Newcastle. (The Sun)

Danny Rose has been told he is not fit enough by unhappy Watford boss Claudio Ranieri. (The Sun)

Former Newcastle midfielder Rob Lee has urged his old side to sign English trio Jesse Lingard, James Tarkowski and Kieran Trippier in January. (The Sun)

RANGNICK WANTS HAIDARA REUNION

Ralf Rangnick is keen on bringing RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara to Old Trafford. The Bundesliga side are concerned about a release clause in his contract. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are reported to have placed midfielder Frenkie de Jong, goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and defender Sergino Dest on the transfer list. (Daily Express)

Vinicius Junior says there is no point experts putting price tags on his head because he is feeling comfortable at Real Madrid and has no intention of seeking a move. (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Rudiger is set to become one of football’s highest-paid defenders, potentially earning up to £400,000 a week if he leaves Chelsea as a free agent next summer. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea team-mates are said to be “bewildered” that the club has not offered a new contract to Cesar Azpilicueta who, like Rudiger, is free to leave in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Sergino Dest is keen on leaving Barcelona after losing his spot since Xavi’s appointment as manager. He hopes Bayern Munich will firm up their interest in him. (Daily Mail)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Liverpool are monitoring West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen as a future transfer target. (Daily Mail)

Former Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is set to complete a move to MLS with the New York Red Bulls. (Daily Record)

Hibs look set to be left disappointed if they move for Alex Neil as Jack Ross’ Easter Road replacement. The bookies’ favourite views his future down south. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone are close to sealing a permanent deal with Ali Crawford, who is currently on loan with the Perth club from Bolton Wanderers. (Daily Record)

Celtic are reported to have agreed a deal to bring another Japan star to Glasgow, with Gamba Osaka’s Yosuke Ideguchi set to join Ange Postecoglou’s squad. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland No.2 John Carver is a shock name in the frame for the Hibs job. (Scottish Sun)