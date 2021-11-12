Manchester United are ready to use a top star as bait in their bid to land a top LaLiga defender, while Friday’s transfer gossip claims that Newcastle are keen on landing three Old Trafford stars as their transfer binge begins to take shape.

CAVANI BAIT AS MAN UTD CHASE KOUNDE

Manchester United could reportedly use Edinson Cavani as a bargaining tool in their bid to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Uruguay striker has made just two Premier League starts this season following Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford on deadline day.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, via Fichajes, Sevilla may try to sign Cavani in the upcoming transfer window after losing star forward Youssef En-Nesyri to injury.

It’s that Sevilla are hoping to tempt Cavani to take a pay cut and become their main goal threat.

The Spanish outfit are also said to be looking at Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz and Arsenal ace Alexandre Lacazette to solve their attacking dilemma.

Manchester United's confidence growing in potential Brendan Rodgers pursuit Manchester United are said to be growing in confidence about a potential appointment of Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers due to a clause in his contract, with more updates on Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Federico Chiesa.

For his part, Cavani has so far expressed his desire to stay at Old Trafford and play alongside Ronaldo. Indeed, he recently reporters it is a “sincere pleasure” to work with the Portuguese legend.

However, United could try to use Cavani as a bargaining chip to bring highly-rated Sevilla defender Kounde to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Daily Mail back in March, Kounde’s team-mate Diego Carlos said: “He has quality and he can play for great European clubs.

“He is a young player who can still improve over time, he has got great qualities, he is very strong and I am sure he can play for a big club as a great defender.”

Kounde to boost leaky United defence

The Red Devils have been linked with the France international for some time and could splash the cash to bolster their leaky defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men have conceded 17 goals in the Premier League this season, the same amount as relegation-threatened Burnley.

Kounde has a £68million release clause and is also attracting plenty of interest from Chelsea. However, United will be the frontrunners if they decide to send Cavani to Seville.

Chelsea are also reportedly monitoring his progress, yet Man Utd could jump to the front of the queue if they allow Cavani to join Sevilla.

NEWCASTLE WANT MAN UTD TRIO

Newcastle are targeting three Manchester United players in January – Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson. (Daily Mirror)

Matteo Guendouzi has admitted he does not want to return to Arsenal at the end of his loan spell with Marseille, where he sees his long-term future. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig and USA midfielder Tyler Adams. (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino’s recent comments appear to suggest he has very little interest in the Manchester United manager’s role should it become available anytime soon. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has been handed his first transfer budget at the club but a major dent has been made due to sacking Ronald Koeman. (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho has instructed a Roma club chief to pursue a deal for Diogo Dalot, a player he signed during his Manchester United tenure. (Daily Mirror)

KESSIE RACE HOTS UP

Manchester United hope to steal AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie from under the nose of Barcelona on a free transfer next summer. (The Sun)

Gareth Southgate has been offered a double-your-money £6m contract to remain as England manager but the FA fears there will be Premier League suitors after Qatar 2022 if a deal is not agreed in time. (The Sun)

Chelsea have reportedly been told they will need to find £42m to beat Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco’s in-demand midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (The Sun)

Sam Allardyce has not ruled out taking another job in the game. (The Sun)

West Ham will trigger an extension to defender Angelo Ogbonna’s contract if he is ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury. (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told by Sam Allardyce that he needs back-up from his backroom if he is going to survive as Manchester United manage. (The Sun)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

LIVERPOOL, MAN UTD DEALT BLOW

Dutch sensation Ryan Gravenberch has dealt a blow to Manchester United and Liverpool. He has declared his aim to sign a new contract with Ajax. (The Sun)

Chelsea officials have growing fears that they will lose defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer with contract talks at an impasse. (Daily Express)

Arsenal could soon be given a clear run at the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City after Barcelona’s scouts were instructed to halt their preparations for the January transfer window. (Daily Express)

Everton have placed chief medic Danny Donachie on leave. Rafa Benitez has ordered a review of the club’s medical department in the wake of a series of long-term injuries. (Daily Mail)

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that Man City spent just 10 minutes training on tactics ahead of their 2-0 victory over Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Barcelona are considering a move for Raheem Sterling when the transfer window opens in January. (The Times)

Liverpool’s star full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has named Eden Hazard as the toughest player he has faced in a Reds shirt. (Daily Star)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has emerged as frontrunner to replace Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

Lorenzo Amoruso believes van Bronckhorst would be the perfect replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is one of the candidates being considered by Rangers. Competition is also coming from Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Derek McInnes. (Daily Record)