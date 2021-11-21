A Manchester United star is looking for a January exit after growing frustrated by the club’s bias towards Cristiano Ronaldo, while Sunday’s transfer gossip claims that Steven Gerrard is ready to raid Rangers for a new Aston Villa left-back.

UNHAPPY MAN UTD STAR COULD JOIN BARCA

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani could move to Barcelona in January after reportedly growing ‘frustrated’ by Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo signed for United for a second time in the summer after leaving Juventus. However, his arrival came after Cavani was supposedly given assurances that the Red Devils were not looking for another striker.

But that changed when the United legend became available, especially when there were rumours that he could move to deadly rivals Manchester City.

Cavani, who frequently led the line last season, has since played second fiddle to Ronaldo. Indeed, he has started just twice in all competitions this term.

And the Daily Star Sunday claims that the veteran Uruguay international is now on Barca’s radar.

Jesse Lingard to force move out of Manchester United Jesse Lingard will reportedly force through a move out of Manchester United in January, with more news on Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

The Catalan club are currently struggling financially but have been dealt a severe blow in their striking department.

Aguero blow leaves Barca short

Summer signing Sergio Aguero is expected to announce his retirement from the game due to a heart defect. That leaves new boss Xavi short on attacking options, so a New Year move for an unhappy Cavani makes sense.

Barca could land the 34-year-old for as little as £5million, if United agree to let him leave.

Cavani’s long-term future will also depend on whether United have a new permanent manager in charge come January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be sacked after the club’s poor run of results continued at Watford on Saturday.

GERRARD WANTS £8M RANGERS LEFT-BACK

New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants to snatch left-back Borna Barisic from his former club Rangers as one of his first signings. (Sunday Express)

Long-term Liverpool target Jeremy Doku’s father has admitted his son could be on the move in January. However, it appears a deal with Barcelona is off the table because of their financial issues. (Sunday Express)

Zinedine Zidane is the man being lined up by Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City have no interest in loaning Raheem Sterling out in January. They will also not let the England forward leave until they have a replacement. (Sunday Mirror)

Eric Dier says Tottenham training sessions have become more gruelling since Antonio Conte’s arrival and are much more like those run by Mauricio Pochettino. (Sunday Mirror)

Birmingham have rejected an enquiry from former Watford owner Laurence Bassini to buy the debt-ridden Championship club. (Sunday Mirror)

NEWCASTLE LOOK TO BEAT RIVALS TO VLAHOVIC

Newcastle will step up their interest in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but could become embroiled in an auction with other Premier League clubs. (Sun on Sunday)

Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement from professional football in the next few days. The Barcelona striker is taking medical advice to quit because of a heart problem. (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham are preparing to launch a second bid for Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo. Southampton, Brighton and Brentford are also keen on the player. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United will have to pay £7.5m in severance pay should they decide to remove Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his role as manager. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are not planning to loan out Hakim Ziyech in January. However, they would reportedly listen to permanent offers to the forward. (Sun on Sunday)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United are hoping to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer from Barcelona once his contract expires next summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United plan to place Darren Fletcher in interim charge of first-team affairs if they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Sunday Telegraph)

Leeds are keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley and could make a move for the midfielder in January. (Mail on Sunday)

Mason Mount has grown ‘frustrated’ and is feeling ‘under appreciated’ at Chelsea because of his treatment compared to other high-profile stars at the club. (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United are ready to loan out young forward Amad Diallo for 18 months to a club in Europe. (Daily Star Sunday)