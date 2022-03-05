Ousmane Dembele is no longer of serious interest to two clubs, paving the way for Manchester United to complete a deal, while Everton risk losing two key attackers in the summer – according to Saturday’s Paper Talk.

MAN UTD LEAD OUSMANE DEMBELE RACE

Manchester United appear to be the last suitors standing for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Dembele will be out of contract with Barcelona in the summer and looks unlikely to renew. With that in mind, they tried to sell him in January, but failed to find a buyer. Since, though, several clubs have been tipped to take him on a free.

For example, there have been links with Chelsea, under the direction of his former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

But according to Barcelona-based newspaper Diario Sport, Chelsea – as well as fellow suitors Juventus – have dropped out of the running to sign Dembele. Instead, the only team still in the running, per the report, is Man Utd.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 2018 World Cup winner. There will be plenty of changes at Old Trafford in the summer and the potential arrival of Dembele could be one.

However, they would have to fork out large sums of money for his contract and signing-on fee. It remains to be seen if they will accommodate his demands.

Alternatively, Barcelona could make a late attempt to convince him to stay put. Once again, though, that would not come cheap for a club who have had financial issues in recent months.

Therefore, if Dembele does go into free agency, Man Utd may be one of the best-placed clubs to snap him up.

EVERTON BRACED FOR DOUBLE EXIT

Everton are fearful of losing both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in the summer, per the Telegraph.

It has been a challenging season for Everton on and off the field. Frank Lampard will be hoping to lead the club into a new era, but may have to start afresh by the end of the season.

The Telegraph warn that they are in danger of losing attacking duo Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. They have been two of their bright sparks in recent years.

Everton and Lampard in serious threat of losing big stars should they get relegated Everton have to play all of the top 8 and face the drop meaning they will lose important players

Indeed, Calvert-Lewin’s absence was felt earlier in the season, when Everton particularly struggled. The England international has been linked, both before and after his injury lay-off, with a move elsewhere in the Premier League.

According to the report, he remains of interest to Newcastle United and Arsenal. In addition, Man Utd could take note, as could several sides in the Bundesliga.

Richarlison, meanwhile, is an ambitious player and could look to take the next step in his career at some stage. Everton still value him at over £50m, though.

Calvert-Lewin is under contract at Goodison Park until 2025, one year after Richarlison’s deal is due to expire.

And at the opposite end of the pitch, the Telegraph warn that Tottenham could try to poach goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, as the Toffees face an uncertain summer.

ASKING PRICE FOR NEWCASTLE TARGET SOARS

Newcastle are preparing for another important transfer window and could revisit a previous interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

However, L’Equipe warn them that it would cost them a club-record fee to land the France international.

According to the French newspaper, Leverkusen want any sale of Diaby to surpass the sum they received for Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz. Therefore, a deal could break the €100m barrier.

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley has already warned that the club will not be held to ransom for targets in the summer. Her comments that they won’t be spending “silly money” may cast doubt on their hopes of signing Diaby.

But links with high-profile targets are bound to persist for Newcastle regardless – especially if they secure Premier League survival.

WEST HAM PREPARE CHELSEA BID

Armando Broja has been making an impact on loan at Southampton from Chelsea this season. Now, indications are arriving over his next step.

According to Sport, West Ham are ready to bid £25m to sign the Albania international in the summer.

West Ham have been trying to sign a new striker since January 2021. They could finally take their chance if Broja is deemed to be the right fit.

Chelsea have him under a long-term contract but could have a decision to make. They are expecting offers for the youngster in the summer, so must decide their stance.

Moving to West Ham would allow Broja to continue his career in London. So too could a transfer to rival suitors Arsenal, while Chelsea themselves are willing to reintegrate him.

