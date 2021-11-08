Manchester United have learned their prospects of landing Erik ten Hag amid more claims over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future, Aston Villa are mulling over two potential new managers, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims Newcastle are nearing the signing of an Atletico Madrid defender.

ERIK TEN HAG BLOW FOR MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United appear unlikely in their quest to appoint Erik ten Hag now were the axe to fall on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims a report.

The heat is growing on Solskjaer after they were hugely outplayed during Saturday’s Manchester derby defeat. And while the margin of defeat wasn’t as big as it was against Liverpool, there was evidently a huge gulf between the sides.

As such, Solskjaer is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to go.

Talk of his replacement has been hotting up for weeks. Indeed, one report on Sunday claimed Brendan Rodgers had a verbal agreement in place to take the United hotseat.

However, The Independent claims United’s board favour a move for Ten Hag. He has been in charge at Ajax since 2017, leading them to two Eredivisie titles as well as the Champions League semi-finals.

He’s also been linked with managerial roles at Newcastle and Tottenham, though seems to be waiting for an even bigger opportunity.

However, any chances United have of luring him to Old Trafford look to be on hold. That’s with the report claiming he’s unwilling to leave Amsterdammers mid-season.

Man Utd's problems are bigger than Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the epicentre for all of Man Utd's problems, so they better get rid of him before things start to get even uglier.

They are very much embroiled in the title race once again and also look well placed in their Champions League group. As such, Ten Hag plans to stay loyal to Ajax until the summer.

However, come that time, his deal will have just a year left to run. And United’s chances of an appointment then would hugely increase.

As such, United’s board looks likely to stick by their plan to stay true to Solskjaer for now.

However, failure to improve or challenge for a trophy will surely see the axe fall, with Ten Hag now very much seen as a strong contender to replace him.

NEWCASTLE CLOSE ON £22M TRIPPIER DEAL

Newcastle are in talks over a £22m deal to bring England defender Kieran Trippier back to the Premier League. (The Sun)

Steven Gerrard and Roberto Martinez top Aston Villa’s wishlist to replace axed Dean Smith. (The Sun)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been named Person of the Year after getting poorer children reading. (The Sun)

Football clubs in England have racked up tax debts of £140m-plus in the pandemic. (The Sun)

Liverpool have identified former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino as an alternative transfer to Jude Bellingham. (The Sun)

PALACE KEEN ON ANGUISSA DEAL

Crystal Palace are hoping to beat Napoli to the signing of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, having caught the eye for the Italian side this season. (The Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly prominent on the list of targets for Aston Villa’s new boss. (Daily Mail)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage insists Adama Traore’s contract situation at the club would not stop him picking the Spain winger as his deal nears its final 18 months. (Daily Mail)

Frank Lampard is emerging as the favourite to become Daniel Farke’s replacement at Norwich City following the German’s axing by the Canaries on Saturday. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa are considering both Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhuttl as their new manager, having called time on Smith. (Daily Telegraph)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber will spearhead the search for Farke’s replacement, after agreeing to commit his own future to the Premier League club. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United will reportedly miss out on their pursuit of Velez Sarsfield wonderkid Thiago Almada. (Daily Mirror)

Georgina Rodriguez took the family on an outing to watch Cristiano Ronaldo Jr in action for Manchester United’s academy. (Daily Mirror)

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm has torn into his former employers, saying Antonio Conte’s new side don’t have an “old school leader”. (Daily Mirror)

Derby County’s appeal against a 12-point deduction is unlikely to be successful. However, a further punishment is expected to be more lenient than first thought. (Daily Mirror)