A crisis has engulfed Man Utd with a damning report revealing 11 players want out, while Chelsea received a huge boost on the future of Antonio Rudiger – all in Wednesday’s Paper Talk.

DAMNING REPORT SKEWERS RANGNICK’S MAN UTD REIGN

Man Utd are facing a new crisis just a month into the reign of Ralf Rangnick after a damning report revealed why 11 players want out.

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat under their interim manager on Monday night. Man Utd fell in timid fashion to Wolves when thoroughly outclassed at Old Trafford.

While one result wouldn’t normally constitute a crisis, a remarkable report from the Mirror has lifted the lid on the brewing discontent in Manchester.

They report Rangnick is ‘battling’ to unite a fractured dressing room that already has doubts about the German.

Cliques are stated to have formed among the players, but more damning is their revelation that ‘many’ of the squad already feel ‘underwhelmed’ by both Rangnick’s coaching methods and tactics.

Rangnick demands a high intensity style that heaps pressure on their opponents deep within their own half. Against Wolves, United lacked intensity and looked passive as Bruno Lage’s men were allowed to build attack after attack uninterrupted.

Four of 11 wantaway Man Utd stars named

Adding further fuel to the fire is the claim as many as 11 players now want out. Of the 11, four are named: Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Donny Van de Beek and Jesse Lingard.

The quartet were all regularly overlooked by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Per the report, they are dismayed that their situation has not changed under Rangnick. Indeed, none of the four have started a league match under the new boss as yet.

Henderson is believed to be seeking a loan deal to get his career back on track. However, Rangnick is reportedly ‘unwilling’ to let the goalkeeper leave.

The Mirror cite a source close to the situation that said: “It’s not good. The atmosphere is really bad and it looks like there are going to be big problems ahead for United.”

Left-back Luke Shaw admitted United’s dressing room were pulling in different directions in the fallout to their Wolves defeat.

The article concludes Rangnick’s perilous position is further weakened through his status as an interim manager.

BREAKDOWN BOOSTS CHELSEA’S RUDIGER QUEST

Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to retain Antonio Rudiger after Real Madrid pulled out of the race. His reported £200-000-per-week salary demands proved too high for Los Blancos. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are eyeing up no less than four Arsenal stars in January. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona boss Xavi has told Ousmane Dembele to stay at the club. The Frenchman remains locked in talks over a contract extension and has just six months left on his current deal. (Daily Mirror)

PSG could be the ultimate beneficiaries if Dembele does not stay with the French giant interested in the 24-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo)

Man City are open to swapping Aymeric Laporte for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea target Sergino Dest does not wish to leave Barcelona. He also attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Sport)

ARSENAL TO COMPLETE DEAL THIS WEEK

Arsenal’s full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles will complete his move to Roma this week. (ESPN)

Borussia Dortmund have told Erling Haaland he must decide his future by the end of January. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are reportedly set to fine Romelu Lukaku £417,000 over his controversial interview despite the striker clearing the air with Thomas Tuchel. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is on the radar of Premier League duo Brighton and Crystal Palace. They would both like to sign the 22-year-old this window. (The Sun)

Newcastle United’s chances of signing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in the January transfer window have received a timely boost. (Daily Express)

Alternatively, Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is another target as Eddie Howe looks to revamp his defence. (Daily Telegraph)

TOTTENHAM SWAP PLAN CRUMBLES

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is yet to meet with chairman Daniel Levy to discuss January transfers. AC Milan’s Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, is among the Italian’s targets. (Evening Standard)

But Tottenham’s bid to sign Kessie has reportedly been damaged by the Milan’s refusal to accept a swap deal involving Tanguy Ndombele. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid have reportedly bid £41m to wrap up a January deal for Paris Saint-Germain hitman Kylian Mbappe. (Daily Express)

Paul Pogba can talk to European clubs about a pre-contract for next season. However, he will return from injury at Manchester United before making any decision on his future. (Daily Telegraph)

Ajax stopper Andre Onana will join Inter Milan as a free agent next summer. (The Guardian)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Tottenham have missed out on Lorenzo Insigne after the Italian forward agreed to join MLS side Toronto FC. (The Guardian)

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has admitted defeat in his efforts to snap up Rangers left-back Borna Barisic. (Scottish Sun)

Arsenal have made a £58.3m offer to Fiorentina for 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic – which would see Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, move to the Serie A club on a permanent basis. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Flamengo’s Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa, 25, is open to joining Newcastle United despite the club being involved in a relegation battle. (90min)

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek will assess his options in January. The Man Utd star is considering a move away from the struggling Red Devils. (ESPN)