Jesse Lingard is once again at the centre of a tug of war in the transfer market, while Chelsea are facing fresh competition for a top January target – all according to Tuesday’s Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TO BE FORCED INTO TOUGH JESSE LINGARD DECISION

West Ham will launch a fresh attempt to sign Jesse Lingard from Man Utd, who are considering cashing in during the January transfer window.

That’s according to the Daily Express, although the Daily Mirror cast doubt on Man Utd agreeing to the transfer.

Lingard made a big impression during a loan spell with West Ham one year ago. He finished last season with nine goals from 16 appearances for them.

West Ham were unable to sign him on a permanent basis over the summer, though. And Lingard has not been able to make much of an impression back in Manchester.

With six months left on his contract, this month provides Man Utd with their last chance to cash in on Lingard. What’s more, it is believed the 29-year-old wants to leave either now or in the summer.

The Express claim West Ham are readying an offer that Man Utd may accept, in the region of £10m. Furthermore, they are working to tempt Lingard back to the capital.

£50m for Man Utd duo Martial, Lingard Manchester United want £50m for out-of-favour forwards Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Mirror write that West Ham are expected to be his prime suitors, ahead of the likes of Newcastle, who have also shown an interest.

However, they add that Man Utd may be reluctant to let Lingard return to the London Stadium. That’s because they are competing for similar objectives for the remainder of the season.

West Ham are currently three points above the Red Devils, who albeit have a game in hand. Both are aiming to finish in the top four.

Therefore, Man Utd would not want to strengthen a side now competing at a similar level. Consequently, they may be more willing to invite Newcastle back into the Lingard race.

The Express also add Barcelona and AC Milan into contention for Lingard’s signature. He could sign a pre-contract agreement with either now. But West Ham hope to remind him of how much he enjoyed his previous spell with them.

CHELSA CONTINUE DIGNE TRANSFER CHASE

Chelsea are set to step up their pursuit of unsettled Everton left-back Lucas Digne. (The Sun)

Digne also features on West Ham’s January shortlist, as does Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. Deals for Gabriel Barbosa and Adama Traore have been ruled out, though. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle have enquired about Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have been scouting Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara, as have AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are showing an interest in Chelsea contract rebel Andreas Christensen. (Daily Mail)

Romelu Lukaku has held talks with Thomas Tuchel and Marina Granovskaia, so hopes to return to Chelsea training this week. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are aware they may not get a good price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and that his high wages may scupper their hopes of offloading him after touting him around Europe. (Daily Mail)

NEWCASTLE PONDER RANGERS RAID

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has become a January target for Newcastle. (CBS Sports)

Lille have rejected an offer from Newcastle for AC Milan centre-back target Sven Botman. (The Sun)

Aaron Ramsey is negotiating his Juventus exit ahead of a potential move to either Newcastle or Everton. (Daily Star)

Raheem Sterling is willing to lower his salary to leave Manchester City for Barcelona. (El Nacional)

Marseille are interested in signing Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal after also taking Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £25m. (Daily Express)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Barcelona must offload Philippe Coutinho before they can complete the signing of Alvaro Morata from Juventus. (The Sun)

Watford will sign centre-back Samir from sister club Udinese. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will send defender Harry Clarke to Hibernian after recalling him from a loan spell with Ross County. (The Sun)

Christian Eriksen is being monitored by some Premier League teams since he will be aiming to return to group training by the end of January. (Daily Mail)

Luis Suarez could leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami. (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest look likely to win the race for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, who has also been wanted by QPR. (Daily Mail)

Nathan Patterson is due to take a medical ahead of his £16m transfer from Rangers to Everton. (Football Insider)

Rangers are aiming to sign New York City midfielder James Sands. (Daily Mail)