Manchester United concerns over Mauricio Pochettino emerge amid a Marcus Rashford twist, while Newcastle begin a Real Madrid raid – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MAN UTD WORRIED ABOUT POCHETTINO

Mauricio Pochettino has lost his status as Manchester United’s leading manager candidate and he is now an equal target alongside Erik ten Hag, a report has claimed.

The Paris Saint-Germain coach has long had calls to become the next manager in at Old Trafford. While Ralf Rangnick is in interim charge, he is not the long-term solution.

Instead, United will turn to a long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Although, the fresh twist over Pochettino – as reported by The Guardian – has added a twist to the situation.

Man Utd chiefs feel ‘worried’ that they may find it difficult to prise Pochettino away from PSG. The French club’s sporting director, Leonardo, recently stated that he feels Pochettino has become increasingly committed to the team.

In any case, his contract runs until the end of next season and he is on course to reclaim PSG’s Ligue 1 crown this term.

As a result, Pochettino has become an equal target alongside Ajax’s Ten Hag. But former United striker Louis Saha has warned that the Old Trafford club are a “different animal” to Ajax.

The update on Pochettino comes amid another report from the Daily Mail about Marcus Rashford’s Man Utd future.

90min initially revealed on Monday that the England forward has concerns over his game time and could leave.

And according to the Daily Mail, Rashford is a big transfer target for Pochettino at PSG. The Argentine is thinking of bringing him in to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is likely to leave as a free agent this summer.

However, should Pochettino move to Man Utd, he will get the chance to reinvigorate the 24-year-old.

Rashford’s current United contract runs out in 2024, but the club are ‘desperate’ – the Daily Mail adds – to tie him down. PSG supposedly made an initial foray into a deal for the striker last summer. However, United turned the French giants down straight away.

PAPER TALK – NEWCASTLE EYE EDEN HAZARD SWOOP

Newcastle have opened preliminary talks about a move to bring Real Madrid and former Chelsea star Eden Hazard back to the Premier League, according to a report.

Hazard made his name as one of the best players in the Premier League with his move to Stamford Bridge. Overall, he made 245 top-flight appearances for the Blues, netting 85 goals.

He subsequently earned a big-money move to Madrid in the summer of 2019 after winning the Europa League. Since then, though, his career has taken a turn for the worse.

Injuries have continued to plague Hazard at Los Blancos and he has only managed 65 appearances and six goals.

As a result, talk of his move away is growing, with Chelsea linked with a reunion in the past.

According to Defensa Central, though, it is Newcastle who are making a move for Hazard. Indeed, the Magpies have reportedly opened initial talks over a deal for the 31-year-old.

Madrid reportedly want to get Hazard’s salary off their wage bill in the upcoming transfer window. That way, they can go after Mbappe or Erling Haaland with more freedom.

Kylian Hazard, the Madrid star’s brother, said of the La Liga man’s future: “He is fine where he is, his family feels good there. He has a contract until 2024 and I think he will wait until then [before leaving].

“Maybe he’s playing a little less now and the team is functioning without him, but everyone knows how good he is.”

PAPER TALK – ARSENAL BONUSES FOR TOP-FOUR FINISH

Arsenal’s players are in line for lucrative bonuses if they seal qualification for next season’s Champions League, a report has claimed.

The Gunners started the season in miserable fashion but have turned their form around. Indeed, they are now in the driving seat to finish fourth in the Premier League.

They sit a point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and have three games in hand. Should they seal a top-four finish, Arsenal would be able to look forward to Champions League football for the first time since 2017.

And according to the Daily Mail, the achievement will come with financial reward for the players.

The Arsenal stars would receive lump-sum bonuses of up to £500,000.

Meanwhile, some players have clauses in their contracts stating a wage increase if they are in the Champions League.