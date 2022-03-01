Man Utd are eyeing up a France international after refusing to fork out big money to land Victor Osimhen, while Lionel Messi could leave PSG after just one season – all in Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

NAPOLI WARD OFF MAN UTD

Man Utd will not sanction a massive deal to sign Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen after becoming aware of the huge cost. Though a report has revealed a different target is on their radar,

Osimhen, 23, is quickly developing a reputation as a lethal finisher in Europe. The Nigerian helped fire Lille to the Ligue 1 crown last season before earning a whopping €70m move to Napoli in the summer.

That was a club-record capture for the Serie A side, and given he is operating at one goal in two since arriving, it stands to reason his value has increased.

Indeed, yesterday’s Euro Paper Talk revealed talk of a potential Man Utd raid. The Red Devils are looking for a burst of firepower this summer with Cristiano Ronaldo (37) and Edinson Cavani (34) facing uncertain futures at the club – not least because of their age.

The pair have both underperformed this season. Rangnick has already made it clear signing a younger option is the “obvious” move to make. As such, the German boss reportedly pushed Osimhen’s name to the club’s decision-makers when pressed for a shortlist of striker targets.

Osimhem value soars beyond Man Utd reach

However, according to the Daily Star, Man Utd won’t act on their Osimhen interest after being quoted a fee of £100m.

United ‘won’t be held to ransom’, claims the report, with their striker search now expected to shift elsewhere. That could leave the door ajar for Newcastle who might not be dissuaded by hefty transfer fees.

But there is one crumb of comfort for United in the piece regarding a different move entirely. The Star state United are ‘keeping close tabs’ on RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele.

The 24-year-old Frenchman is well known to Rangnick through their time together in Leipzig. Mukiele is capable of operating at centre-back or as a wing-back, though is most commonly deployed at right-back.

The one-cap Frenchman has a big ‘admirer’ in Rangnick. He could potentially be seen as a more rounded option to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The £50m signing from Crystal Palace has seen his career stall at Old Trafford this season.

MESSI ON THE MOVE?

Argentine icon Lionel Messi is already being linked with a premature PSG exit and his “relationship” with David Beckham could see him move to America, per a report.

Messi moved to Paris in the summer and was expected to wreak havoc on the comparatively weaker Ligue 1 defences. However, after 16 appearances on the domestic front, Messi has curiously bagged just two goals.

Whether his skills have diminished or whether his heart is not in Paris is open to debate. Regardless, the Daily Mail (citing Goal), reveal an escape route is quickly emerging.

PSG signed Messi to a two-year deal with an option for a third. However, the outlet claim a move to MLS side Inter Miami could be on the cards as early as this summer.

Indeed, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Vas poured fuel on the fire when claiming they’ll “push” to make the dream a reality.

“Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished,” said Vas.

“I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

“Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility.”

Messi previously indicated his desire (via the Mirror) to play in America at the back end of his career.

CHELSEA TARGET CLARIFIES EXIT MESSAGE

Chelsea centre-back target Matthijs De Ligt has poured cold water on a summer move when clarifying the prior comments of agent Mino Raiola.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract at season’s end. Accordingly, the Blues may be forced into multiple defensive additions in the next window.

Dutchman De Ligt has repeatedly been linked with Chelsea. Though the 22-year-old has now strongly hinted he has no desire to leave Juventus.

Via Fabrizio Romano, De Ligt said: “What Mino Raiola said [leave in July] happened three months ago, so many things can change. At the moment I’m focused on this season.

“I am really enjoying myself here at Juventus. I’m learning more every week and I really like that”.

With De Ligt appearing unlikely to move, Chelsea could revisit the prospect of signing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde for the second successive window.