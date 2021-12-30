Manchester United and Newcastle are alerted to a deal for a La Liga star after contract talks fail, while Arsenal are given a frank assessment of their recent transfers – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MAN UTD, NEWCASTLE GET OUSMANE DEMBELE BOOST

Ousmane Dembele’s latest round of talks with Barcelona over a new contract have again proved unsuccessful, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is into the final year of his deal at the Camp Nou and his future has been a pressing concern among Barca chiefs for some time. While player and club both want a new agreement, finding common ground is proving tough.

Barcelona’s troubling financial situation is a big factor, but that has not stopped the club trying to find a compromise with Dembele.

Nevertheless, according to Sport (via The Sun), all parties have once again failed to come to an agreement.

The Sun notes, though, that the lack of a breakthrough could prove costly this time. Indeed, La Liga star Dembele is free to talk to overseas clubs and set up a move away from Saturday onwards.

They add that Newcastle and Man Utd have therefore been given a boost as they keep tabs on a potential deal for the France international.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted in his take on the developments that two Premier League clubs have approached Dembele to join them as a free agent. Both are also offering a “big salary”.

As well as United and Newcastle, Dembele has also had links with Liverpool and Tottenham.

Previous reports have revealed that his agents have not helped the situation by slowing down the contract talks with Barcelona.

The forward has endured an injury-hit career at Barcelona following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Former Arsenal defender and current academy chief Per Mertesacker has given his damning verdict on the club’s recent transfer strategy. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that it is “stupid” to think his side are in the title race following Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton. (The Independent)

Manchester City’s win over Brentford extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points, but manager Pep Guardiola has warned that anything can happen. (The Guardian)

Leicester are considering a January move for rising Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay. (Daily Record)

But Newcastle and Watford are also ready to tussle for the 18-year-old defender. (Daily Star)

PAPER TALK – SERIE A CLUBS WIDEN DIGNE RACE

Napoli and Inter Milan’s interest has increased the chances of Everton left-back Lucas Digne getting a move away in January. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson regrets signing a new contract in 2020 following his recent lack of game time. (Daily Mail)

However, interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick will not let Henderson leave in January. The German wants three senior stoppers in his ranks, despite the frustration that may cause. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham have subsequently registered fresh interest in Henderson. (Daily Express)

Indeed, first-choice Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris is open to rejoining Nice when his contract expires next summer. (Daily Mail)

Edinson Cavani is also causing United problems over his availability for matches. In fact, he asked Rangnick not to be played from the start against Newcastle. (Manchester Evening News)

NEWCASTLE TRANSFER PLANS CHANGE

Newcastle hope to sign Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier next week. (The Telegraph)

But after a calf injury to Callum Wilson, a new forward is now also a big January transfer priority. (The Telegraph)

Norwich are open to a January exit for Todd Cantwell, who has previously had links with Arsenal and Leeds. (The Sun)

Celtic have reached an agreement over a deal for Yokohama F Marinos striker Daizen Maeda. (Scottish Sun)