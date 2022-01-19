Paul Pogba has revealed his Man Utd exit plan with Ralf Rangnick speaking out, while Newcastle eye up a former Liverpool star – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

RANGNICK TALKS POGBA, MAN UTD FUTURE

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to sign for Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, according to a report.

The 28-year-old is nearing the end of what has proved a mixed career at Old Trafford. While he has shown flashes of his best form, he has struggled for consistency in his six years in Manchester.

More recently, meanwhile, successive injuries have restricted his role in the team. He has now returned to fitness after a long spell out, but that return has come as he has entered the final six months of his contract.

According to the Daily Mirror, Pogba wants a summer move to Madrid, who are long-term admirers of the Frenchman. In doing so, he would dash Paris Saint-Germain’s plan to sign him.

Indeed, ESPN claims that PSG are trying to extend Kylian Mbappe’s deal and sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the hope of luring a dream move for Pogba.

Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick said on Tuesday: “For me it’s not a question if a player has an expiring contract, the question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group? How much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board?

“As long as this is the case, why shouldn’t Paul Pogba now, after two-and-a-half months of injury, being fully fit again now, play? He also wants to show up.

“He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world, what kind of player he can be, even if it’s only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere.”

Pogba has played 219 games for United, chipping in with 38 goals and 49 assists in all competitions.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Newcastle have registered interest in a raid for former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli. However, Adana Demirspor’s club president has said the Magpies are yet to make an offer. (Fanatik)

Eddie Howe’s men are furthermore in talks over a deal for Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mitchel Bakker. (Daily Mail)

Everton plan to interview Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney over their vacant manager position. (Daily Telegraph)

Roma’s Jose Mourinho has also emerged as a target, but the Portuguese has distanced himself from those links. (Sky Sports)

Duncan Ferguson is therefore in interim charge of the Toffees and ex-Everton boss Sam Allardyce feels the club have made the right decision. (Daily Mail)

PAPER TALK – LEEDS TO INCREASE AARONSON BID

Leeds have had a £15million bid rejected for RB Salzburg attacker Brenden Aaronson. (The Athletic)

However, the Whites plan to return with an improved offer for the USA international. (Daily Mail)

Burnley will make a bid worth more than £200,000 for Oldham starlet Harry Vaughan following a failed approach in the summer. (The Sun)

Watford are closing in on a £3.5million deal for Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu. (The Athletic)

Newcastle and West Ham have transfer interest in Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai. AC Milan are also in the hunt for the Hungary international. (Sky Sports)

BRENTFORD FACE CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN TUSSLE

Brentford want to bring in Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, but they could face competition from Newcastle and Leicester. (The Times)

Juventus have held talks over a move for Manchester United winger Anthony Martial, but the Serie A side have not yet made an offer. (Goal)

Meanwhile, United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has recommended Wolves defender Max Kilman as a potential future signing. (90min)

Tottenham have joined Arsenal and Leeds in assessing a move for on-loan Nottingham Forest full-back Djed Spence. (Sky Sports)