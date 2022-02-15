One club with a genuine chance of being successful in their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been identified, while Tuesday’s transfer gossip tips Newcastle to return for one that got away in January.

PSG PLAN POGBA OFFER

Paul Pogba has not ruled out staying with Manchester United, but Paris Saint-Germain could be “successful” in their own attempts to secure his signature.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who name PSG as a “well-placed” suitor with “serious interest” in acquiring Pogba.

The midfielder is currently focusing on his return from injury, but sooner or later will have to face his future. His contract with Man Utd expires at the end of the season.

Renewing it would cost the club a fortune in terms of his wages. But the blow of losing the one-time most expensive player in the world for free – for the second time in his career – would also not be a good look.

United’s form has faltered without the Frenchman this season, although he still splits opinion among the fanbase and pundits.

Indeed, he has often shone brighter on the international stage with France, with whom he won the 2018 World Cup. Now, the Mail predict he could continue his club career back in his native land.

Pogba has never played club football in Ligue 1. However, PSG are one of the few clubs capable of putting together an offer “lucrative” enough to meet the demands of the 28-year-old and his agent.

Pogba transfer decision being delayed

From their perspective, a deal for Pogba would have benefits on and off the pitch for PSG. He would upgrade their midfield options and also bring commercial value.

However, he is waiting a little longer before making any commitment. Instead, he wants to focus on United’s top-four push before picking where he will be playing next season.

Staying on at Old Trafford has not been discarded, while he also has options in the shapes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Pogba has played in 222 matches for United across two spells – the first admittedly being short – in his career. He has contributed 39 goals and 49 assists.

NEWCASTLE RESURRECT DIEGO CARLOS HOPES

Diego Carlos may yet get the chance to join Newcastle United in the summer after missing out in January.

As per Spanish newspaper Marca, Newcastle are planning a new attempt for Diego Carlos’ services at the end of the season.

Sevilla have already confirmed they rejected a “dizzying” offer for the Brazilian in the winter transfer window. The second-placed side preferred to keep him while hunting down an unlikely La Liga title.

But Marca reveal that Newcastle are not giving up entirely on the centre-back. Indeed, Sevilla could lose both their starters in that position, where Jules Kounde remains of interest to Chelsea too.

Securing Premier League safety should be the first thing Newcastle need to do to stand a chance of winning the transfer battle for Diego Carlos.

He would be an upgrade on their current options at centre-half. They already reinforced the position with the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton last month, but will be looking for more.

Signing someone of Diego Carlos’ stature would be a statement of intent if they can make it happen.

They successfully secured Kieran Trippier in January as a La Liga titlist. Diego Carlos could be persuaded to follow suit.

MAN CITY TRACK TALENTED BARCELONA MIDFIELDER

Marca also reveal that another player who could switch La Liga for the Premier League is Nico Gonzalez.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for Barcelona in August and has not looked back. Indeed, he has since reached a tally of 27 appearances in total.

Barca extended his contract until 2024 in the summer, with a €500m release clause. Although no-one will pay that, they still fear him leaving.

Marca claim he is of interest to three sides in the Premier League, including Manchester City – who used to employ his father Fran as a youth coach.

CHELSEA STRIKER NOT AGAINST EXIT

Armando Broja has been linked with a permanent exit from Chelsea while impressing on loan at Southampton.

Now, the Daily Express claim he would not rule anything out, amid links with a switch across London to join Arsenal.

The 20-year-old is under a long-term contract with his parent club, but will assess his future in the summer.

Arsenal are yet to make formal contact but have been monitoring his progress amid a need to replenish their forward line. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract in June.

