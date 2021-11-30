Manchester United change their mind on three transfer targets and chase another after Ralf Rangnick’s arrival, while Newcastle are ready to spend big on a player – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TO SCOUT HAIDARA

Manchester United will watch Amadou Haidara in his next two matches for RB Leipzig as Ralf Rangnick puts a deal for him at the centre of his plans, according to a report.

United’s incoming interim manager is plotting swift changes in a bid to get the Red Devils back up the Premier League table. Some of those involve transfers in to and out of the club.

Rangnick already has an idea of two players he could let go of in the January transfer window.

As for who could come in, though, Leipzig midfielder Haidara is one player who has emerged as a key target in recent days. The Times claims that the Mali international has a £33million release clause which United are ready to meet, according to another source.

Rangnick signed Haidara while he was Leipzig manager in 2018 and, according to the Daily Mail, United have now stepped up plans over a deal.

They will watch the player in action against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Furthermore, they will keep tabs on the player in Leipzig’s Champions League clash with Manchester City next Tuesday.

The newspaper adds that United have previously installed Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Aurelien Tchouameni as key transfer targets.

However, Rangnick’s arrival has now made Haidara the key man as the manager looks to shape the Red Devils in his vision.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Newcastle are willing to spend “crazy money” as they look to sign Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. (The Athletic)

However, one pundit has insisted that the Magpies must not go after a deal for Liverpool forward Divock Origi. (Football Insider)

Leicester have pushed James Justin’s return date from a knee injury back because he suffered a reaction to his recovery. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte made his players train straight after they got back from Burnley, following the postponement of Sunday’s Premier League clash. (Football Insider)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Aston Villa’s players are loving life under new manager Steven Gerrard, following two wins from two matches to start his reign. (Birmingham Mail)

PAPER TALK – BARCELONA EYE MAN CITY STAR

Barcelona have confirmed transfer interest in Manchester City winger Ferran Torres. (Manchester Evening News)

In fact, Barca officials spoke to Torres’ representatives at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday. (Sport)

The La Liga club also have eyes on Man Utd winger Anthony Martial. (Marca)

City, though, have stepped up efforts to tie Riyad Mahrez down to a new contract. (The Sun)

Celtic want to fast-track a transfer for Japanese star Reo Hatate in the hope that he can face Rangers on January 2. (Daily Record)

INTER EYE CHELSEA RAID

Inter have interest in a move for fringe Chelsea defender Malang Sarr following his struggles for minutes this season. (The Sun)

Flamengo are weighing up a January raid on Arsenal for defender Pablo Mari. What’s more, the centre-back will consider an exit. (Football London)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka after he came off against Newcastle. (Daily Mail)

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba recently spoke to Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. However, PSG have said that the talks were not linked to a transfer. (The Athletic)

United are sweating over whether incoming interim boss Rangnick can take charge of Thursday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and transfer chief Fabio Paratici have been pulled in as part of the financial investigations at Juventus. (Daily Mail)