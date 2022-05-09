Manchester United must act fast to sign a dream midfield addition with a £17m move elsewhere likely, Erling Haaland to Manchester City looks a big step closer, while Tottenham are closing on their first signing of the summer window.

RANGNICK ANGER AS MAN UTD DELAY LEADS TO KONRAD LAIMER SLIP

Manchester United are in danger of missing out on the signing of Konrad Laimer – much to Ralf Rangnick’s frustrations.

The Red Devils interim boss has outlined the midfield as an area in need or urgent improvement at Old Trafford. As such, he’s handed the club, and new manager Erik ten Hag, a list of players to target.

And the man reportedly at the top of that list is RB Leipzig star Laimer.

The Austrian is well known to Rangnick, having worked together at the Bundesliga club.

And with his deal due to expire in summer 2023, Rangnick knows United have the perfect opportunity to swoop in.

Indeed, reports claim Leipzig will cash in for around £17m this summer. As such, the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are all reportedly keen.

However, it is Manchester United who reportedly looked to be leading the charge, thanks to Rangnick’s influence.

Now though, they appear destined to miss out with The Sun reporting that Bayern Munich are launching a move.

That though has come as a bitter pill for Rangnick, who is moving into a consultancy role with United from the summer.

He though will reportedly urge the club to act fast and move in for Laimer.

Konrad Laimer a big fan of Rangnick

One advantage United may have is that Laimer is an admirer of Rangnick’s too.

As well as his consultancy work with United, Rangnick is also due to take charge of the Austrian national side.

And Laimer is happy to see Rangnick put in charge of his country.

He said: “I’m very happy he’s going to be our coach. I know him well and know what he can do.

“I’m sure he can make us better as a team and each individual. I’m confident that we will have very successful years together.

“I also looking forward to seeing him again during the summer at our next training course.”

MAN CITY READY TO ANNOUNCE ERLING HAALAND TRANSFER

Manchester City will reportedly announce the signing of Erling Haaland as soon as next week, claims a report.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has emerged as one of the world’s most in-demand stars thanks to his incredible goalscoring exploits.

And with an exit clause coming into effect this summer for £63m, several top sides are keen to make their move.

However, it is Manchester City who are widely reported to have won that race.

They are reportedly willing to pay Haaland a huge package that will see him earn a mindblowing £300m.

Now, according to Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl, a move could be formalised next week.

Kehl told Sport1: “Erling Haaland deal? I think we will have clarity on Erling in the next week.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also confirmed recently that “City are working on it” and “talks have been underway for weeks.”

The 21-year-old has an incredible 85 goals in 88 appearances for for Bundesliga side.

TOTTENHAM HAVE CLEAR PATH FOR SAM JOHNSTONE

Tottenham are in the clear to sign Sam Johnstone this summer after Manchester United pulled out of the running for his signature.

The England goalkeeper becomes a free agent in a matter of weeks and is the target for several Premier League sides.

Indeed, West Ham, Tottenham and Johnstone’s former club, Manchester United, are all reportedly keen.

However, The Sun reports that United have now pulled out of the running thanks to the presence of David De Gea. He has watched how Dean Henderson has struggled for game time at Old Trafford and is unwilling to take a similar back seat.

As such, the paper claims a move to Tottenham is closing in, with West Ham also no longer in the frame.

He will likely become the third signing of the Antonio Conte era, and first of the summer window for Spurs.

Johnstone will be handed the chance to compete with Hugo Lloris and ultimately replace the veteran Frenchman.

Lloris recently signed an extension to 2024, but at the age of 29, he has more than enough time on his hands.

Johnstone has made 141 appearances for the Baggies across four seasons.