Manchester United have new belief over a major signing amid the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, while Aston Villa drop a transfer hint – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

RANGNICK INSPIRES MAN UTD, HAALAND BELIEF

Manchester United have renewed confidence that they can win the transfer race for Erling Haaland following the deal to bring Ralf Rangnick to the club, according to a report.

Rangnick is set to take charge of his first match as United manager on Thursday when they play Arsenal in the Premier League. The German has agreed an imminent move to Old Trafford as interim boss until the end of the season.

However, as part of the move, the 63-year-old will stay at the club in a consultancy role for two years. United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly pushed for such an arrangement.

Previous reports have revealed how Rangnick sees player exits as his January priority at Old Trafford.

According to the Sunday Mirror, though, United feel confident of landing a major signing in Haaland next summer with Rangnick’s help.

When he moves into his consultancy role, he will work with United on transfers. And Dortmund striker Haaland is one of their biggest targets.

Ralf Rangnick could unlock Anthony Martial's potential, according to Louis Saha Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes that the imminent arrival of Ralf Rangnick as Uniteds interim manager can unlock the potential of bit-part forward Anthony Martial, with more news on Jan Oblak and Donny van de Beek.

United plan to use Rangnick’s relationship with the Norwegian to bring him to Old Trafford.

Indeed, the German – who previously oversaw operations at RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg – helped bring Haaland to Salzburg from Molde. Rangnick is consequently also well in with Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge.

The Sun on Sunday have a similar story. They claim that while former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Haaland’s fellow Norwegian and former coach at Molde – had inspired hope of his signing while in charge.

However, Rangnick’s arrival is driving a whole new level of belief. Should United sign Haaland, they would be beating the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City to his signature.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has revealed that the club could add to manager Steven Gerrard’s squad with “one or two” signings in the January transfer window. (Birmingham Mail)

Antonio Conte has admitted that he will have to be patient at Tottenham, following standout success with Chelsea and Inter Milan. (The Sun on Sunday)

Everton are close to handing highly-rated defender Jarrad Branthwaite a new contract, while they plan to send him out on loan in January. (Mail on Sunday)

Pep Guardiola has declared that Manchester City will be the only English club he will ever manage. (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace are watching on following Borja Mayoral’s lack of game time under Jose Mourinho at Roma this season. (Sun on Sunday)

WEST HAM PLOT BURNLEY RAID

West Ham will make a final offer to Burnley for defender James Tarkowski in January in a bid to tempt the Clarets to sell up. Indeed, Tarkowski’s contract runs out at the end of the season. (Sun on Sunday)

Meanwhile, Burnley are plotting a £2million raid on Fleetwood’s England youth international James Hill. (Sun on Sunday)

Incoming Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick will focus on player exits instead of new signings. (Sunday Telegraph)

Paris Saint-Germain do not want United manager target Mauricio Pochettino to leave mid-season. However, they are open to negotiations at the end of the season. (Goal)

Man Utd also have Sporting boss Ruben Anorim on their radar as a potential long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Sun on Sunday)

United have kept tabs on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but are unlikely to make a January transfer swoop. (Mail on Sunday)

HOWE HITS BACK AT NEWCASTLE CLAIMS

Eddie Howe has hit back at claims that his Newcastle side are doomed for relegation after no wins in 13 Premier League games this season. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal striker prospect Folarin Balogun’s red-hot Under-23s form has subsequently convinced a host of scouts to watch his performances. (Sun on Sunday)

Senior Gunners forward Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that his agent is beginning to find him new options, following the lack of a breakthrough in new contract talks. (Sunday Mirror)

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham are contenders in the race to sign Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski. (Calciomercato)