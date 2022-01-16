Manchester United could still miss out on Amadou Haidara despite Ralf Rangnick verbally agreeing a deal to sign the Leipzig midfielder, while Sunday’s transfer gossip claims Chelsea have made an offer for a Barcelona misfit.

BID IN BUT MAN UTD DITHERING COULD COST THEM

Manchester United’s dithering could cost them the chance of landing top Ralf Rangnick target Amadou Haidara in the January window.

The Red Bull Leipzig star is at the top of the German’s wishlist, with the interim Red Devils boss already placing calls to his old club to negotiate a deal.

Rangnick is keen to bolster his midfield options this month, with continued doubts overall several United first-team stars. And he sees 23-year-old Haidara as a perfect addition to his squad.

Indeed, the report in the Daily Mirror states that Leipzig have ‘verbally agreed a £33million fee with Rangnick’.

However, it adds that United themselves are yet to make a formal offer and that their dithering and transfer stance regarding Rangnick’s short-term tenure could cost them.

The report claims that the Old Trafford hierarchy are not willing to fully back the German, given that a new man will be in charge come the summer.

Newcastle could still hijack Haidara deal

And Haidara, who is currently away with Mali at the African Cup on Nations, has other clubs chasing his signature. Most notably, cash-rich Newcastle are looking to strike a deal.

The Magpies are ready to spend big in their bid to pull away from the relegation zone. They have already landed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, with other signings expected to follow.

As for Rangnick’s current midfield options, there are major doubts over the futures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek going forward.

There is a strong chance that the quartet will not be at the club next season, meaning a midfield rebuild will have to start.

United do have other options in mind, however, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria, who will be a free agent in the summer, also a top target.

CHELSEA MOVE FOR BARCA MISFIT

Chelsea ‘have made an opening offer of £33m’ for Barcelona misfit Frenkie de Jong. However, they are set to face competition from Bayern Munich. (Mail on Sunday)

Newcastle are likely to make an offer to Atalanta for wing-back Robin Gosens. (Mail on Sunday)

Diego Costa could be in line for a shock return to the Premier League, with Arsenal reportedly keeping tabs on the former Chelsea striker. (Mail on Sunday)

Inter Milan and Croatia star Ivan Perisic has emerged as a potential target for Chelsea, with the Serie A side considering offers rather than risk losing him for free in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Wolves are closing in on the £3m capture of 21-year-old Portuguese winger Chiquinho from Estoril on a long-term deal. (The Athletic)

Christian Eriksen is set for a remarkable return to the Premier League, seven months after a cardiac arrest very nearly claimed his life when playing for Denmark at Euro 2020. Eriksen has had approaches from several clubs in England’s top flight and hopes to finalise a move soon. (Sunday Times)

MAN UTD SLAP HEFTY PRICE TAG ON PHIL JONES

Manchester United have slapped a staggering £15m price-tag on Phil Jones. (Daily Star Sunday)

Mohamed Salah is refusing to budge on his belief that he is worth £400,000-a-week to Liverpool. (Daily Star Sunday)

Arsenal want to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona before snapping up Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as his replacement. (Daily Star Sunday)

Newcastle and West Ham are on a collision course over Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard. (Daily Star Sunday)

Burnley are putting Belgium strikers Christian Benteke and Divock Origi top of their emergency hit list. (Sun on Sunday)

Spanish giants Sevilla are ready to wait for Blackburn hitman Ben Brereton Diaz. (Sun on Sunday)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsenal’s on-off pursuit of Fiorentina goal machine Dusan Vlahovic took another twist on Sunday night. Talk in Italy claims the Gunners still remain optimistic of putting a deal together for the 21-year-old. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United may have to move quickly to land Mauricio Pochettino this summer, with the PSG manager sounded out by a Champions League rival about his availability at the end of the season. (Sunday Telegraph)

Rafael Benitez is close to being sacked by Everton after his side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Norwich. (Sunday Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick faces yet another problem after learning that the Old Trafford board might not sanction any transfers this month, according to reports. (Sunday Express)

Leigh Griffiths could be without a club at the end of January after Celtic decided to terminate his contract. (Sunday Mail)

Dundee are keen to bring Hibs playmaker Scott Allan back to Dens Park. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers signing Hearts ace John Souttar is the transfer ‘steal of the century’, insists Craig Levein. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Hearts could make a shock move for Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)