Paper Talk: Rangnick wants £50m-rated Villa man to take Pogba spot

Ralf Rangnick wants to bring in Aston Villa star John McGinn to replace Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, while Sunday’s transfer gossip claims that Everton are lining up Roma boss Jose Mourinho to replace the struggling Rafa Benitez.

VILLA STAR PERFECT FOR RANGNICK STYLE

John McGinn is still on Manchester United’s radar, with new interim boss Ralf Rangnick keen on landing the outstanding Aston Villa midfielder.

United are expected to be in the market for midfield reinforcements, as doubts continue to surround the long-term futures of the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek.

Amadou Haidara is expected to become Rangnick’s first signing next month, but only if United pay his £32million release clause now.

England duo Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice have both been on the club’s radar over the last 18 months. However, McGinn has once again caught the eye with his superb displays for club and country.

The Sun previously reported United’s interest back in the summer of 2019, but Villa refused to play ball at that time.

The report adds that Villa wanted £50million back then so would want even more now.

McGinn perfect for Rangnick style

McGinn currently has three-and-a-half years left to run on the deal he signed at Villa Park last December, leaving Steven Gerrard’s men in a strong position to demand whatever fee they like.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in 13 Premier League games so far this term.

His ability on the ball and unbelievable work rate is said to be something that United scouts are understood to have noted. McGinn’s endless energy also makes him a perfect option for Rangnick’s high pressing style.

Any move now depends on what sort of fee Villa will demand, although they could completely bat away any bids – given the player’s contract status.

The Ralf Rangnick effect? How Man Utd’s top-four chances are changing under the German tactician

EVERTON READY TO TURN TO MOURINHO

Jose Mourinho has emerged as a potential target for Everton if they decide to pull the plug on Rafa Benitez’s reign. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton’s board is divided over the future of Benitez. But the Spaniard is safe while he still has the full backing of club owner Farhad Moshiri. (Sunday Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has admitted striker Erling Braut Haaland, who is rumoured to have a £75m buyout clause in his contract, can leave the club “under certain conditions”. (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham have joined Manchester United and Newcastle in wanting to bring in winger Ousmane Dembele, whose contract with Barcelona runs out in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle United have prioritised the signing of England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard in January. They are likely to make him the club’s highest earner. (Sunday Times)

SHOCK PICKFORD EXIT A POSSIBILITY

Rafa Benitez is open to selling keeper Jordan Pickford to raise funds at Everton. However, the asking price makes that hard. (Sun on Sunday)

Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is a shock £30m target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain. (Sun on Sunday)

Eddie Howe wants Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier plus Burnley’s Ben Mee and James Tarkowski at Newcastle. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United have no interest in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona. However, they are interested in Barca’s Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (El Nacional)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Mikel Arteta has insisted there is no rift between him and Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Mail on Sunday)

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has turned down an offer to become Newcastle United’s director of football after the club could not match his ambitious plans. (Sunday Telegraph)

Leeds have agreed a deal with Espanyol to sign striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez from the Spanish club. The 18-year-old was born in Spain, but qualifies for England through his parents. (Mail on Sunday)

Samuel Umtiti is one of the options being considered by AC Milan as they look to reinforce their defence following an injury to Denmark centre-back Simon Kjaer. (Sport)

Yaya Toure is a phone call away from gaining a coaching role with Arsenal. (Mail on Sunday)