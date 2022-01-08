Manchester United have drawn a line under their hunt for Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba’s future has got even more complicated and Liverpool have put forward a £70,000-a-week offer for a 17-year-old, all in the papers.

MAN UTD GIVE UP ON HAALAND

Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, claims a report.

The exclusive in the Daily Star suggests that United have “pulled out of the race” after discovering the prolific striker wants to move to Real Madrid.

Haaland has become one of the most sought after players in world football after some prolific goalscoring for Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund. He has 24 goals in 19 games for club and country this season.

Dortmund though have not given up on the striker, who has 76 goals in 75 competitive games for BVB.

German outlet Bild report Dortmund are putting together a club-record financial package to persuade Haaland to stay. Aided by the club’s kit manufacturer Puma, Dortmund are hoping to keep hold of Haaland with a huge offer.

But the player “has set his heart on joining Real”. That has led United, who have shown interest in Haaland, to accept the 21-year-old goal will not be going to Old Trafford.

Haaland does have a £68m release clause which comes into effect next summer.

The suggestions of Haaland heading for Real is in stark contrast to reports from the Sun, (citing Spanish outlet AS). They have claimed it is Barcelona who have seemingly won the race.

The Spanish publication’s headline this week read: ‘Haaland chooses to sign for Barca’.

LIVERPOOL CHASE GAVI

Liverpool are prepared to offer Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi, 17, around £80,000 a week to land his signature. (El Nacional)

However, Manchester City are also interested in signing Gavi, who has a £42m release cause in his contract. (El Nacional)

Manchester United are chasing the signature of Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 26. (Calciomercato)

Man Utd have offered France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, a deal worth £500,000 a week to remain at the club. (Sun)

Paul Pogba has denied being offered a new deal by the Old Trafford club. (Mail)

Barcelona will switch their attentions to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes in the summer if they are unable to secure a deal to sign Erling Haaland. (Sun)

Lorenzo Insigne will be announced as new Toronto FC player on Saturday (Fabrizio Romano)

MONACO SNUB WOLVES OFFER

AS Monaco have rejected Wolverhampton’s offer for Benoit Badiashile (Goal)

Chelsea are not planning to turn their loan deal with Atletico Madrid for midfielder Saul Niguez into a permanent move in the summer. (Sun)

Norwich City are holding out for £15m from Newcastle for midfielder Todd Cantwell. (Sun)

Everton have been offered Inter Milan’s former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez, 33, on a free transfer. (Sun)

VILLA CHASE BISSOUMA

Aston Villa are interested in Brighton’s 25-year-old Mali international midfielder Yves Bissouma. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has been touted to Newcastle (Star)

West Ham will reject any offer Newcastle make for French defender Issa Diop, 24. (Football London)

Newcastle have increased their bid for Lille defender Sven Botman, 21. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he is eager to sign a central defender on loan at Leicester. (Leicester Mercury)

Liverpool have turned down a £7m bid from Watford for English defender Nathaniel Phillips, 24. (Football Insider)

ORIGI FRICTION

Liverpool will not let Belgian striker Divock Origi, 26, leave in a cut-price deal in January. (Liverpool Echo)

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, 28, will not be allowed to join Newcastle for anything other than a substantial fee. (Daily Star)

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is in talks over a move to Real Madrid despite Liverpool and Tottenham showing interest in the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international. (El Nacional)

Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, has arrived in Italy before a loan move to Serie A side AS Roma. (football.london)

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has ruled out re-signing 30-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is currently training at the club and doing his coaching badges, to replace Maitland-Niles. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are exploring options to cover the left side of defence in Ben Chilwell’s absence, as well as talking to Lyon over a return for 27-year-old Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is on loan at the French club. (Evening Standard)

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is considering a takeover bid for Championship club Derby County. (Telegraph)

Barcelona are the latest club to monitor Antonio Rudiger’s situation at Chelsea with the 28-year-old Germany international defender out of contract at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

MESSI TO QUIT PSG?

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, could force his Paris St-Germain exit after just one season if the club fails to win the Champions League, according to former Barcelona midfielder and Spain international Lobo Carrasco. (El Chiringuito TV)

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal bosses to get spending in January as the Gunners chase Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Mirror)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has flown to the Caribbean for talks with owner Joe Lewis over possible investment in the club and their transfer budget. (Telegraph)

England forward Raheem Sterling will make a U-turn and sign a new contract with Manchester City despite interest from Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal face a tough battle to tempt Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic to join the club in January because of their lack of Champions League football and could lose out to another of European football’s big spenders. (Guardian)

Liverpool and Manchester United look set to miss out on Kingsley Coman, with the winger set to sign a lucrative new contract at Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

PSG PIN MBAPPE HOPES ON ZIDANE

Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club if Zinedine Zidane becomes their next manager. (Mirror)

A number of Championship clubs are keen on Man Utd midfielder Ethan Galbraith. He is currently on loan at Doncaster. (Mirror)

Xavi Simons will only sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain this month if he is guaranteed a loan move. Rangers are one of the potential destinations. (Daily Record)

Bolton are one of three clubs in England that want to sign Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell. (Daily Record)

PSV Eindhoven are providing competition for Rangers with both sides interested in Vitesse Arnhem defender Danilho Doekhi. (Scottish Sun)

