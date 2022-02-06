Manchester United and Liverpool are monitoring Serge Gnabry’s current ‘contract poker’ with Bayern Munich, with a view to a summer swoop, while Sunday’s papers claim Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign Erling Haaland.

GNABRY STAND-OFF WITH BAYERN ALERTS PREM PAIR

Manchester United and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on Serge Gnabry’s current contract situation, with the Bayern Munich winger reportedly a major summer target.

The Germany attacker’s current deal expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. leading to speculation that he could be on the move this year.

Liverpool strengthened their attack with the addition of Porto winger Luis Diaz in January. However, doubts persist over Sadio Mane and Mo Salah’s long-term futures at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp appears to be in the process of freshening up an attack that has been prolific over the last few seasons and Gnabry would certainly be another incredible addition to the Anfield ranks.

As for United’s interest, that comes off the back of a proposed summer exit for Anthony Martial. The Frenchman is currently out on loan at Sevilla but is expected to move on permanently.

There are also concerns at Old Trafford that Cristiano Ronaldo could quit the club again. The Red Devils legend is becoming increasingly frustrated in a difficult campaign for the club, with Champions League far from guaranteed for next season.

That has led to United already hunting potential replacements, with Sociedad star Alexander Isak on their radar.

The report states that neither club would pass up on the opportunity to sign Gnabry if he became available.

Gnabry playing ‘poker’ with Bayern

The 26-year-old has yet to agree terms on an extension with Bayern. To that end, this summer marks the final time they could demand a large fee for the pacy forward.

Gnabry has scored 12 goals for Bayern this season, as well as four for Germany, and has 60 in total for Bayern since joining the club from Werder Bremen.

He signed a contract extension with the Bavarian side in 2019. But according to Sky Germany, the player and club are engaged in “contract poker” with Bayern unprepared to pay as much as the forward would be able to earn elsewhere.

Gnabry is reportedly keen to earn the same as teammates Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane, both of whom are reportedly on around £240,000 per week.

Though he would prefer to stay in Bavaria, there is still plenty of work to do for Bayern to secure his signature.

And if they fail then the two Premier League giants are ready to do battle to get their man.

REAL MADRID DITCH HAALAND INTEREST

Real Madrid have put Premier League clubs on red alert after dropping out of the race for Erling Haaland. (Daily Star Sunday)

Crystal Palace have put Rangers star Joe Aribo on the top of their shopping list for next season. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United want to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus in the summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United and Chelsea are leading the race to sign Blackburn Rovers wonderkid Ashley Phillips. Both clubs have been watching the 16-year-old English centre-back this season. (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham failed with a £55m deadline day transfer offer for Kalvin Phillips, with Leeds desperate to keep their star man. (Sun on Sunday)

BARCELONA CLOSING IN ON CHELSEA DUO

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to reach pre-contract agreements with Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen in the coming days. (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is planning to ‘refresh the squad’ at the end of this season with preparations for the summer transfer window already under way. (Mail on Sunday)

Neil Warnock is keen on a return to management – and on the radar of struggling Barnsley. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on three central midfield transfer targets – Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara. (Sun on Sunday)

Derby are exploring whether they can be saved from potential liquidation by an insurance policy worth just £2.5m. (Mail on Sunday)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo. (Sunday Express)

Liverpool are monitoring Le Havre’s 17-year-old Andy Elysee Logbo who has been compared to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City’s players believe Pep Guardiola will sign a new contract to stay at the Etihad beyond next year. (Sunday Mirror)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauricio Pochettino could be involved in an incredible football version of trading places in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen on Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak. (Sunday Mirror)

Celtic are set to step up signing talks with loan stars Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Scottish Sun)

Juventus boss Max Allegri insists there is no bad blood with Aaron Ramsey after green-lighting the loan move to Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Wales boss Rob Page says Scottish football can help Aaron Ramsey end Scotland’s World Cup dream. (Sunday Mail)