The talk of the Manchester United manager hunt for Mauricio Pochettino has been rife among the players, as an Arsenal star considers an exit – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MAN UTD STARS’ POCHETTINO THEORY

Manchester United’s players are expecting Mauricio Pochettino to become the club’s new manager, according to a report.

The Red Devils’ managerial hot seat has changed hands four times since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 and it will do so again soon. Indeed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone and another manager is being targeted to take over.

Several names have been mentioned with moving to Old Trafford. United could seek an interim boss to tie them over until the end of the season and they have subsequently held talks with ex-Barcelona man Ernesto Valverde.

However, Pochettino is the leading candidate as regards an immediate and permanent successor.

The Paris Saint-Germain coach is reportedly considering leaving mid-season, although he offered a diplomatic public response to the rumours.

Nevertheless, the Daily Mirror reports that talk of the managerial search is rife among Man Utd’s stars. They fully expect Pochettino to take over at some point, be it imminently or at the end of the season.

Pochettino will respect PSG commitment Pochettino is contracted with PSG, and his morals will keep him there.

ESPN has claimed that club great Ferguson does not have a role in the hunt for the new boss. However, the Daily Mirror claims that players have referenced his admiration for Pochettino in their conversations.

Ferguson was a keen observer as the Argentine led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019.

The newspaper adds that Zinedine Zidane would be a ‘popular’ choice at PSG to take over from Pochettino if he did leave.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka would not be against a move back to Borussia Monchengladbach. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle want to swoop for Bayern Munich’s head of recruitment Laurent Busser to add to their senior staff at the club. (Foot Mercato)

Liverpool, Leicester and Newcastle have all joined the hunt for Olympiacos wonderkid Aguibou Camara. (The Sun)

However, Magpies boss Eddie Howe wants Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier to be his first signing. (Daily Mail)

The Magpies also want to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi. However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has other ideas. (Daily Mail)

LINGARD STILL WANTS MAN UTD EXIT

Jesse Lingard feels unfazed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as Man Utd manager. Indeed, he still wants to leave and find more game time elsewhere. (Daily Mail)

Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips suffered a head injury following a fall down some stairs at a nightclub in London. (The Telegraph)

Marcelo Bielsa’s side expect to sign Espanyol forward Mateo Joseph early in the January transfer window. What’s more, they still have interest in Chelsea’s Ross Barkley. (Daily Express)

Real Madrid want to sign Manchester City left-back Pedro Porro, who has yet to make a first-team appearance. (The Sun)

Former France star Youri Djorkaeff believes that Mauricio Pochettino has it tough as Paris Saint-Germain because of the lack of major honours at the club. (The Sun)

THIAGO REAFFIRMS LIVERPOOL COMMITMENT

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has cemented his commitment to Jurgen Klopp’s side following reports that Barcelona boss Xavi is eyeing his signing. (The Telegraph)

Former Peterborough and Charlton winger Marcus Maddison is hoping to make a football comeback following an early retirement after falling out of love with the sport. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will allow forward Bertrand Traore to leave in January. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Gerrard wants to add Villarreal defender Pau Torres to his squad. (Fichajes)

However, the Spaniard refused to move to Tottenham in the summer to commit to his home town. (The Sun)