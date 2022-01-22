Man Utd are plotting three exits this month to rid Ralf Rangnick of three ‘trouble makers’, while a Tottenham deal with PSG has hit a humbling snag – all in Saturday’s Transfer Gossip.

MAN UTD PLOTTING JANUARY PURGE

The Red Devils wish to trim their bloated squad before the winter window closes, and three ‘mood killing’ stars have been earmarked for exits.

That’s according to the Mirror (citing German newspaper Bild), who state there could yet be plenty of action at Old Trafford this month.

United are known to harbour several players unhappy with their current situation. Jesse Lingard and Donny Van de Beek are frustrated at their lack of game-time – a situation that has not improved under Ralf Rangnick.

Lingard is a loan target for Newcastle, though concrete interest in Van de Beek remains thin on the ground as yet.

However, per the Mirror, that pair are not the ones causing discontent within the United camp.

Instead, they report Rangnick is actively looking to ship out Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani.

Trio have ‘too much influence’

The trio are stated to have ‘too much influence’ in the dressing room and are ‘killing the mood in the camp’. Their headlined terms the three as ‘trouble makers’, and United now reportedly want rid.

Reports of discontent within United’s camp have been rife within the media during Rangnick’s brief tenure at the helm. Gary Neville branded two seasoned United stars as “whingebags” last month when commenting on the poor body language and response to Rangnick’s methods.

Pogba and Cavani are both out of contract next summer. At present, neither appears likely to pen fresh terms.

United may struggle to shift Pogba this month with potential suitors more likely to wait until he becomes a free agent. Interest in Cavani, however, has been widespread, especially from South America.

Martial remains on the radars of Sevilla, Juventus and Barcelona. A loan deal has been touted, but United’s high demands have thus far scuppered a deal.

They are known to be seeking a loan fee and want the buying club to pay 100 percent of Martial’s wages.

LACK OF TOTTENHAM APPEAL HALTS NDOMBELE SWITCH

PSG’s move for Tanguy Ndombele has ground to a halt after failing to convince any of their stars to sign up for a swap. (TF1 via Get French Football News)

Mikel Arteta is being lined up for a new Arsenal contract. The Gunners hope to lay waste to any hope at Man City of having Arteta succeed Guardiola when the time comes. (Daily Mail)

Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury is a loan target for Newcastle and Watford this month. (Daily Mail)

Man Utd misfit Donny Van de Beek is wanted by Premier League trio Everton, Wolves and Newcastle. Whether the Dutchman will be allowed to leave, however, is another matter entirely. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal interest in Renato Sanches has prompted the Portuguese to stall on new contract talks with Lille. (Daily Mirror)

Yet more Man Utd unrest has emerged with their current stars reportedly unhappy at being set individual video analysis work that is cutting into their downtime. (Daily Mirror)

LIVERPOOL CHASING FREE AGENT-TO-BE

Liverpool are the likeliest team from England to snap up Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria. The midfielder is a free agent next summer, but the Reds will face competition from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. (ESPN)

Chelsea could remedy their wing-back injury woes by signing Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa. (Daily Express)

The AFCON has put Senegal’s Pape Abou Cisse in the spotlight. Newcastle are now monitoring the Olympiacos centre-half. (The Sun)

Erling Haaland won’t be moving to Old Trafford. Man Utd have ended their interest in the marksman and believe he is destined for Real Madrid. (ESPN)

Man City are close to signing another Argentine to play up top. Pep Guardiola’s side are nearing a deal for River Plate’s Julian Alvarez. If signed in January, the 21-year-old would be loaned back to River Plate for the remainder of the season. (Guardian)

Ligue 1 top scorer Jonathan David is on Chelsea and Tottenham’s radars. Both clubs, along with Barcelona, have asked Lille about his availability. (TSN)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Chelsea have learnt Antonio Rudiger’s demands before he’ll agree to a new contract. The German reportedly wants £46m in total salary (approx. £177,000-per-week over a five-year deal). (Marca)

AC Milan could sign Eric Bailly on loan this month. The centre-half is open to leaving, but Man Utd’s high demands are preventing a deal at present. (ESPN)

Man Utd are in the mix to sign Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara. They face competition from familiar face Jose Mourinho at Roma for the midfielder. (Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness)

Raphinha is in negotiations with Leeds United over a new contract. The Brazilian is a target for Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich if an opening arises. (Daily Star)

Aaron Ramsey won’t be joining Crystal Palace this month. The Juventus midfielder had been on board with working under Patrick Vieira, but a deal has fallen through. (Daily Mail)