Youri Tielemans is being eyed by Manchester United as a gettable midfield target, while Arsenal are rivalling Tottenham for a Bundesliga defender – all according to Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

MAN UTD TARGET YOURI TIELEMANS AS MIDFIELD UPGRADE

Manchester United are eyeing a repeat of a transfer strategy for half the price after shifting their attention away from two targets.

Midfield is an area Man Utd are aiming to reinforce in the summer transfer window. Many feel it is their weakest territory in the current squad.

In that regard, they have been linked with both Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, of West Ham and Leeds respectively. Together, the pair were England’s starting double pivot at Euro 2020.

However, perhaps due to their homegrown status, neither would come cheap. West Ham may hold out for a nine-figure sum for Rice, whereas Leeds are trying to tie Phillips down to a new contract and he wouldn’t want to join an enemy either.

With that in mind, the Daily Star are reporting that Man Utd are set to target Youri Tielemans from Leicester City instead.

Out of contract in 2023 and unlikely to sign a renewal, Tielemans should be available for a better price. United feel they can snare him for £40m, which is half of what they paid Leicester on their last shopping trip there for Harry Maguire.

Tielemans is targeting Champions League football after impressing for Leicester over the past couple of years. It is not a guarantee that United will be able to provide it, but they seem more likely than his current club.

Man Utd face competition for Youri Tielemans

The Star name Juventus as the main competition to United for Tielemans’ signature. They too are a European giant for whom Champions League qualification should not be taken for granted, but will be the aim.

Leicester will keep hold of Tielemans until the summer but look increasingly unlikely to be able to beyond then. And if he wants to stay in the Premier League, Man Utd may be the solution.

Reports elsewhere have linked him with Tottenham, Arsenal, Newcastle and Real Madrid.

ARSENAL FIGHT FOES FOR DEFENSIVE TARGET

Arsenal are battling Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka. (Daily Mirror)

All of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ have been scouting Newcastle striker target Hugo Ekitike. (90min)

Norwich City are rivalling Rangers for Schalke goalkeeper Martin Fraisl as he nears the end of his contract. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are expecting a fresh approach from Roma for midfielder Granit Xhaka in the summer. (The Sun)

Leicester City are keeping Gennaro Gattuso in mind as a potential successor to Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

CONTE CONVINCING KANE BUT NO DECISION MADE

Harry Kane is happy playing for Antonio Conte but has not made a decision about his Tottenham Hotspur future. (Fabrizio Romano)

Paris Saint-Germain are targeting a reunion with Moise Kean after Juventus buy him from Everton. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal could struggle to convince Bukayo Saka to sign a new contract without qualifying for the Champions League. (Daily Mail)

Sadio Mane would be willing to consider offers to leave Liverpool for either Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Goal)

Mikel Arteta is standing in the way of a permanent Arsenal exit for loaned-out defender William Saliba. (The Sun)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Newcastle will bid for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly regardless of whether they stay up. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa are considering a new attempt to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton. (The Athletic)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could carry on playing until he is 40 years old. (Marca)

Nottingham Forest are prioritising the summer signing of Jed Wallace after his Millwall contract expires. (The Sun)

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is still interested in buying Derby County. (Daily Star)