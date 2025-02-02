Manchester United will NOT be sending Tyrell Malacia to Benfica after the Portuguese side reached a verbal agreement for an alternative target, following a double update from Fabrizio Romano.

Malacia has had an incredibly tough time at Man Utd over the past couple of seasons, not helped by injury issues, and has emerged as the likely casualty of their deal to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce as a new left-sided wing-back.

Reports in recent days suggested Man Utd could send Malacia to Benfica on loan for the rest of the season in a move that would allow him to escape his Old Trafford nightmare.

But the move is now definitely OFF, according to Fabrizio Romano, since Benfica have agreed to sign someone different.

The player they have chosen instead of Malacia is Samuel Dahl, a Swedish 21-year-old who has made just three appearances for Roma – all as a substitute – since joining the Serie A side from Djurgardens in the summer.

That move will be finalised today (Sunday), according to Romano, which means Malacia will have to look elsewhere if he wants out of Man Utd before tomorrow’s deadline.

Malacia has only played eight times for United this season, with five of those appearances being as a starter.

What next for Tyrell Malacia?

Romano has also confirmed in a separate update that Man Utd ‘still expect’ that Malacia will leave the club before the deadline.

United are now exploring other options for where they could send Malacia on loan to.

One suggestion that has been mooted in recent days is Celtic, who have lined up the return of Kieran Tierney for the summer but have been unable to convince Arsenal to let him make the move now.

Celtic recently lost the services of Alex Valle after Barcelona ended his loan and sent him on a new temporary switch to Como instead.

Malacia has also reportedly been offered to Real Betis in recent days. That’s a club United have already done business with this window after arranging a deal for Antony.

Earlier in the window, Serie A side Como – whose striker Andrea Belotti is set to join Dahl at Benfica, per Romano – were also put forward as an option for Malacia.

Man Utd transfer latest: Rashford out/New GK, striker in?

One player who WILL be getting their Man Utd exit sealed is Marcus Rashford, whose loan move to Aston Villa has been fully agreed.

Rashford, who last played for United in December, is set to undergo his medical with Villa today.

Romano has revealed what portion of his wages Villa will be paying, as well as confirming they could sign him for £40m on a three-year contract afterwards.

While in terms of incomings, United have reportedly identified a new top goalkeeper target amid concerns over Andre Onana’s form.

And Amorim’s side are said to be in talks to sign a new striker who’s currently playing in the Bundesliga.