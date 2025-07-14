Manchester United have been denied the chance to seal a lucrative sale after Alejandro Garnacho rejected one particular exit, and the Argentina international has already decided his next move.

Garnacho is among the quintet of players who informed Man Utd of their desires to leave the club at the start of the month. The other four are Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd are singing from the same hymn sheet as the five and aim to generate significant funds from sales. The Red Devils will be reliant on player sales to fund additional signings after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Of the quintet, Garnacho is the most valuable from a transfer fee perspective.

The 21-year-old winger’s best years all lay ahead and despite heavy criticism, he notched double figures in both goals and assists for Man Utd last season.

Man Utd are believed to be seeking around £60m in negotiations and one side who’d have no issue paying that asking price is Al Nassr.

But according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, initial discussions held by the Saudi side have come to nothing.

Taking to X, the reporter revealed Garnacho has personally rejected the club where Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo play.

“Alejandro Garnacho has rejected opportunity to pursue move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia,” wrote McGrath.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s team had initial discussions to be part of SPL title challenge but 21-year-old to prioritise Europe.

“Manchester United have allowed him to look at moves.”

Garnacho chooses next destination

McGrath stated Garnacho is prioritising remaining in Europe, though transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has narrowed it down even further.

Also taking to X, Romano revealed Garnacho wants to remain in the Premier League.

That almost certainly resigns a second exit route for Garnacho to the scrapheap, with Napoli who showed interest both in January and in the current window now ruled out.

“Alejandro Garnacho’s plan remains clear, he wants to continue in Premier League this summer,” insisted Romano.

“His chapter at Manchester United is closed but he wants to stay in Premier League.”

Chelsea explored a move for Garnacho in January but have already signed a left winger in Jamie Gittens this summer. The ultra-versatile Joao Pedro who can also play out wide has also been banked.

As yet, concrete links to other viable Premier League sides have been few and far between.

