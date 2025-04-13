Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford and has shared his thoughts on manager Ruben Amorim in a recent interview.

The 22-year-old has failed to make a major impact since his £72m move from Atalanta in the summer of 2023, during Erik ten Hag’s time in charge of Man Utd.

Recent reports from Italy have claimed that Man Utd are willing to sell Hojlund for £52m this summer after he has failed to impress new manager Ruben Amorim.

Responding to speculation about Hojlund’s future, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed a return to Serie A could well be on the agenda.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano explained: “In this month, so the first 10 days of April, Italian clubs started calling to understand the situation of Rasmus Hojlund.

“They have a feeling there could be an opportunity to bring the player back to Italy. United signed him from Atalanta and now he could return to Serie A at the end of the season.”

The Danish international has scored just three Premier League goals this season but contrary to the suggestions in the Italian press, he believes Amorim will help him and the rest of the Man Utd squad turn things around.

“I think we are starting (to learn) the system, you have got to learn your movements, player to player. I think that is very important,” Hojlund said in an interview on the club’s website.

“I have played in this sort of system before, where it is so important that you know each other’s movements and also the opponents’ characteristics.

“But also internally, what is it that, say Christian (Eriksen) is thinking when he is on the ball? That is so important to understand and also to look what are his sort of main characteristics.

“We are starting to get to know that because of training and because of games, obviously, but, yeah, you can start to see that a bit more now and I think that is why the results are improving.”

Rasmus Hojlund: ‘Ruben just wants to be better’

Hojlund feels Amorim has set Man Utd on the right path as they look to become a formidable team again after a difficult campaign, which sees them languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

“He is very passionate and he wants to improve everybody,” Hojlund said.

“You can see that he has really got the heart for wanting to improve and be better. He wants to bring this club back where it belongs, and I think that is his main quality.

“He just wants to be better and just be the best version of him being a manager.”

Amorim will hope that Man Utd can build on their 2-2 draw with Lyon on Thursday when they face Newcastle at St James’ Park later today.

It will be interesting to see how much of a role Hojlund plays in what remains of the season. Whether he is sold this summer remains to be seen, but what we do know is that Man Utd want to sign a new striker.

Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is firmly on Man Utd’s radar, while the likes of Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres have also been heavily linked.

